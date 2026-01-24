Bill Cowher’s Aaron Rodgers Replacement Wants Steelers Job to Chase AFC North History

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran QB challenges AFC North loyalty, eyeing unprecedented division-wide journey

Recent comments reopen speculation amid Pittsburgh’s unresolved quarterback picture

Past dominance against Tomlin, Cowher’s backing quietly reshape the debate

There’s a reason why no player has yet played for all the teams in the AFC North division. And yet, history may soon change. Despite the rivalry-packed history of all the teams in the division, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be in for a shocking twist. A veteran quarterback said he’s willing to suit up for the Steelers, potentially becoming the first player to play for every team in the division.

“I play football because I love it,” Joe Flacco said, as per a video shared by premefootball on Instagram on Saturday. “It is a job of mine. I mean, somebody’s hiring me… but at the same time, like, I love playing football, and if people are gonna give me an opportunity to do that, then yeah…”

Joe Flacco spent 11 years with the Ravens and admitted it would feel strange to join a longtime rival like Pittsburgh. Yet, the former Super Bowl MVP says he just wants to keep playing. With the Steelers’ quarterback situation still unclear after Aaron Rodgers’ short-term stint, Flacco could be a solution.

Joe Flacco’s AFC North CV reads like a tour. In Baltimore, he was the standard-bearer. Across 11 seasons with the Ravens, Flacco consistently hovered above .500. Between 2009 and 2014, he posted multiple 10-win campaigns. He had a career-high 27 touchdowns in 2014. Naturally, this wasn’t the same form he carried over to the Browns.

In Cleveland, he produced the most surprising numbers. In just five games with the Browns in 2023, Flacco went 4–1 while averaging a staggering 323.2 passing yards per game, throwing 13 touchdowns. This was a late-season jolt few saw coming from a quarterback nearing 40.

The Bengals told a different story. Flacco’s Cincinnati stint was uneven, but it still produced flashes that turned heads, including a 470-yard, four-touchdown explosion against Chicago and multiple high-volume outings that suggested his arm talent had not disappeared.

In 2025, Flacco was the NFL’s second-oldest quarterback at 40, trailing only Aaron Rodgers at 41. Now 41 himself, he sits at the exact age Rodgers was when linked to the Steelers, making the idea of Flacco stepping into Pittsburgh at the same stage of life feel less far-fetched. Flacco also admitted that suiting up for the Steelers would feel strange.

“I do think that having a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey on would be a little stranger than even a Browns and a Bengals jersey.” Flacco acknowledged.

Joe Flacco’s openness to new opportunities shows a veteran mindset. He is focused on the game itself rather than team loyalties. If he joins the Steelers, it would mark a rare milestone in NFL history. But more importantly, other people, including a former coach of the franchise, feel that he could be a good fit for Pittsburgh.

Bill Cowher sees Flacco as the Steelers’ QB solution

Joe Flacco could be the Steelers’ bold solution at quarterback. Backed by former coach Bill Cowher, the veteran brings AFC North experience, poise, and leadership. With Rodgers’ future uncertain, Flacco could guide rookies, stabilize the offense, and give Pittsburgh a proven, confident presence under center. Bill Cowher, the former Super Bowl-winning Steelers head coach, is already a believer.

“The only quarterbacks who have played Mike Tomlin 10 times or more with winning records are Tom Brady and Joe Flacco,” Cowher said on CBS. “My advice to Mike… just sign him in the offseason.”

Bill Cowher’s words show that Flacco is a proven quarterback in the AFC North. He knows how to play against Tomlin’s Steelers. Cowher believes Flacco could bring experience, leadership, and a winning attitude to Pittsburgh right away.

Across his career, he owns a perfectly split 12-12 record against the Steelers, with over 5,500 passing yards and 31 touchdowns in those matchups. Even late into his career, the composure never faded. In Week 7 of the 2025 season with Cincinnati, Flacco carved up Pittsburgh for 342 yards and three touchdowns, adding yet another reminder of his comfort against Mike Tomlin’s defense.

At the age of 41, Flacco may not be at his physical peak, but his knowledge, leadership, and love for the game are clear. In his own words, he still has a lot to offer. With Rodgers stepping away from public life, the Steelers could take a bold step by bringing in a veteran who knows the division inside out.