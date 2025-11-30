Bills vs Steelers Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers’ Status Revealed as Josh Allen’s Offense Misses Out on Key Starters

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the weekend with questions rather than the comfort of a Thanksgiving break. Buffalo faces fresh challenges as Josh Allen prepares to lead an offense missing key starters. Pittsburgh also watches the injury list closely, especially with Aaron Rodgers’ status finally coming to light. Both teams will feel the weight as kickoff approaches, and the matchup shifts the stakes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The showdown between the Steelers and Bills, set for Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, brings some welcome health news for both sides. Aaron Rodgers is back. After recovering from a fractured left wrist, he practiced fully this week and carries no injury designation. He’s slated to start against Buffalo and the Steelers welcome back their veteran leader under center.

“He (Rodgers) was a full participant today with no designation for the game,” said Mike Tomlin. “So, it’s all systems go. Just more reps, certainly. But, certainly, it’s another week, and so I’m sure there’s more comfort there, not only in him, but in the medical experts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 16, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf 4 runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251016_rwe_mb3_0137

Rodgers isn’t the only Steeler ready to go. Veteran pass-catcher DK Metcalf and edge rusher Alex Highsmith also practiced without limitations and are expected to play. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon remain sidelined and are officially ruled out.

Over in Buffalo, quarterback Josh Allen logged a full practice, putting to rest concerns about his right elbow for the Week 13 fixture. The teams now face a key test of depth and resilience as the Steelers look forward to recovering from their defensive issues against a depleted offensive line. Allen heads into the game without top-tier protection, as both starting tackles are out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bills face a tough test without star tackles

The Buffalo Bills’ offense heads into Sunday’s clash without two key pieces. Dion Dawkins (LT) and Spencer Brown (RT) are both ruled out due to injury. Dawkins is in concussion protocol, and Brown is out with a shoulder issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Their absence leaves Allen exposed, especially as he is just returning from an injury himself. The loss of both starting tackles shifts the pressure significantly onto the backups. Buffalo’s offensive rhythm could suffer. Without their usual “bookend” tackles, Allen may have less time in the pocket.

Imago imago

To fill the void for their toughest challenge yet this season, the Bills plan to insert Ryan Van Demark at left tackle and could turn to Chase Lundt or Tylan Grable (IR) at right tackle. These players lack the experience of Dawkins and Brown, making pass protection and run blocking uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional absences include linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Tight end Dalton Kincaid and receiver Joshua Palmer remain questionable after limited participation.