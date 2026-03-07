Brian Thomas Jr. Emerges as Possible Steelers Trade Target After Unexpected $51M Cap Shift

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Thomas Jr. trade buzz links Jaguars star to Steelers need

Brian Thomas Jr.’s declining production has put him on the trade block, and Mike McCarthy could be first in line. The talk of a fresh start has surfaced, linking him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North team’s cap space also looks promising for such a deal.

“Brian Thomas Jr. trade rumors are heating up,” NFL reporter Kevin Smith shared on X. “The Steelers are thought to be suitors.”

The Steelers have been looking at WR options this offseason. They were also interested in DJ Moore before the Buffalo Bills signed him. Because of that, Smith also compared the production between the two receivers.

“2024-25: Moore (28 yo) 148 rec-1,648 yds-11.1 ypc-12 TDs, Thomas (23 yo) 135 rec-1,989 yds-14.7 ypc-12 TDs,” Smith wrote. “Roughly equal production, but Thomas is five years younger and much cheaper for the next two seasons while he’s still on his rookie deal. Sounds like PIT would have to offer slightly more than what BUF did to acquire Moore.”

If you combine the last two seasons, it favors Thomas. Over the past two seasons, he posted 1,282 and 707 yards, respectively, with 13 total touchdowns. In comparison, Moore recorded 966 yards and 682 yards, respectively, with the same touchdown total. The age and the lack of yards stand out here.

Thomas is still in the third year of his four-year rookie deal and carries a potential fifth-year option as a first-round pick. Unlike the 28-year-old Moore, his statistics are expected to only get better from here.

At the same time, the need in Pittsburgh is obvious. Steeler Nation watched the receiving group thin out quickly. Calvin Austin III could leave in free agency, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling does not appear to be in the team’s plans. Adam Thielen has also stepped away from football. Outside of DK Metcalf, no other receiver crossed 500 yards for their team last year.

Because of that shortage, the Steelers may seriously consider pulling the trigger. In recent weeks, the team cleared nearly $51 million in cap flexibility, which suddenly makes a move look realistic.

The Steelers free up cap space after releasing Jonnu Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an early roster move on Thursday by releasing tight end Jonnu Smith, a decision that quickly created additional financial breathing room.

The move freed up about $7 million in cap space just days before the start of NFL free agency. Steel City was already in a stable financial position. Still, the decision gives the front office extra flexibility as new head coach Mike McCarthy begins shaping the roster for the upcoming season.

Earlier last offseason, the Steelers had brought Smith on a one-year deal worth $12.01 million. After that signing, this recent update came as a surprise to some fans who thought he’d be on the roster this year.

He originally arrived in Pittsburgh through a trade with the Miami Dolphins that also involved cornerback Jalen Ramsey, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went the other direction.

Even after releasing him, the black and gold will still carry $3,872,500 in dead money, according to Over the Cap.

However, the $7 million in savings largely balances that cost and still makes the move beneficial for the franchise.

Because of that decision, Pittsburgh now sits comfortably, and Spotrac estimates the Steelers hold about $51 million in top 51 cap space.

Still, the front office cannot focus only on outside additions. Even if the Steelers want a move for Brian Thomas Jr., the team must also prepare for its incoming rookie class. Pittsburgh currently projects to hold 12 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, which means they must reserve enough space to sign those players.

Because of that, the Steelers must balance aggressive upgrades with long-term planning as the offseason unfolds.