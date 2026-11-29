Mike McCarthy’s reunion with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh turned into a nightmare. The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ head coach is facing growing criticism after the quarterback exposed their disagreements publicly. However, those revelations have become such a talking point that people are even taking digs at McCarthy’s behavior as exposed by Rodgers.

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Speaking on The Pivot, former Steelers safety Ryan Clark mocked McCarthy, saying, “Excuse me. Can you bring me my ice cream sandwich? I told y’all Mike McCarthy was onto something.”

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The ice cream sandwich story gave Clark an easy punchline, but the timing made the joke even more damaging for McCarthy. The joke comes after a bizarre revelation about McCarthy’s favorites on November 25. Former Steelers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko shared a message he had received from a current Pittsburgh player who claimed that McCarthy had a personal assistant who brought him ice cream sandwiches on demand.

“We ain’t got no snitches, but we got ice cream sandwiches. Welcome to the Pivot Sports on Friday,” Clark said to kick off the show.

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The ice cream sandwich story was only one part of a much bigger controversy.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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Rodgers had already taken aim at McCarthy during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and made allegations about his coaching. The four-time MVP claimed that the head coach fell asleep during meetings, arrived late, and also missed certain team activities. He also recalled McCarthy by mistake, ending a halftime huddle of the Steelers with, “1-2-3 Packers.”

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers… Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room as if nothing happened.”

The situation intensified when Rodgers was benched and wanted greater control over Pittsburgh’s offensive playcalling. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers threatened to expose the team’s internal problems if McCarthy refused to do things his way.

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The coach responded, “Go for it, I’m tired of your bulls***. I’m proud of what we’re building here. I like the direction we’re going.”

Clark’s jab also carries significance because he had previously questioned both Rodgers and McCarthy. He criticized Rodgers for taking the team’s internal problems publicly. He argued that the quarterback’s actions already showed his character, but the head coach also deserved scrutiny for allowing the situation to get worse.

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“The first thing is, Aaron Rodgers’ legacy is in no way tarnished because his legacy was never built on character, right?” said Ryan Clark on The Pivot. “Mike McCarthy should have known that kissing a rattlesnake was safer than coaching Aaron Rodgers again for him. He’s shown many times there’s no loyalty.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy has plenty of work to do. Pittsburgh managed to achieve a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos amid the controversy. The questions about the head coach have not disappeared. Rodgers is no longer part of the equation, but the allegations have put McCarthy under an uncomfortable spotlight.