Buccaneers Rookie Puts Aaron Rodgers on Notice Ahead of 2026 Season With Bold Claim

Long before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought linebacker Josiah Trotter to the NFL through the 2026 Draft’s 46th overall pick, he was a kid watching Aaron Rodgers carve up defenses and hit them with the iconic ‘discount double-check’ celebration. Trotter idolized him so much that he’d do the celebration around the house. But that kid is now a 237-pound tackling machine, and he’s painted a target on the ball coming off of A-Rod’s right arm.

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While speaking to Trotter in an interview for his channel MrBucsNation, SI’s James Hill invoked Rodgers and the Week 6 game the Bucs have against the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Trotter spoke about idolizing Rodgers and then turned his attention to facing the 42-year-old on the gridiron.

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“So, I know after that game, I’m gonna have to at least try to ask; if he says no, he says no,” Trotter said. “I got to try to see if I can get a jersey. I’m going to speak [it into] existence, but when I get that interception, see if I can get that ball signed, too.”

The ‘when’ in that line hardly went unnoticed by Hill, who also suggested getting a sack on A-Rod. And when he asked if Aaron Rodgers is one of the quarterbacks Trotter wants to “have a chance to bring down,” Trotter was ready with another challenge – this time aimed at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

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Imago October 19, 2024, Morgantown, Wv, USA: October 19, 2024: Josiah Trotter during the West Virginia University Mountaineers WVU vs the Kansas State Wildcats in Morgantown, WV at Milan Puskar Stadium. Bradley Martin/Apparent Media Group. Morgantown USA – ZUMAa234 20241019_zsa_a234_072 Copyright: xAMGx

“Oh yeah. Without a shadow of a doubt,” Trotter declared. “It’s him or Dak Prescott. I wanted one of the two. My best friend’s a Dallas Cowboys fan. So, I’m going to, you know, just basically send it to him.”

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This is not the first time a defender has challenged A-Rod, though. Last offseason, Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett declared their Week 17 clash would be “a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” referencing his annual Halloween decoration ft every quarterback he’d ever sacked. While he went on to lead the league in sacks (23), Rodgers didn’t add to that number. After that clash, Garrett had even said the team spent more time worrying about his sack record than winning. But for Trotter, his ambition comes from a deep-seated place of respect.

“If I want him to sign the ball, I probably won’t do it (discount double-check celebration),” Trotter said. “But no, I think if I have a celebration, I’ll probably just throw the axe like I usually do or something like that. But you know, I probably wouldn’t do that. … I’m only a rookie. I don’t need to be doing it.”

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Discount double-check or not, the young linebacker is coming into this league with a lofty ambition. And as Rodgers has said that this will be his last season, Trotter will only get that one game to make it count. In his college career, Trotter has logged 79 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and just one interception over two years. Not only will he have to get his body up to NFL speed, but he’ll also have to show he can post better numbers.

After Myles Garrett’s challenge last season, Rodgers escaped him 17 times, hurrying throws and rolling away every time Garrett gunned for him. He already knows a younger, perhaps hungrier Josiah Trotter will be aiming for him on every snap. Whether that game ends in victory or defeat, if Trotter does manage to make big plays, A-Rod better have a sharpie handy.