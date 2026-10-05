“Butting of Some Heads”: Steelers Insider Sheds Light on Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s “Problem”

A heated sideline exchange during the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ loss to Cleveland has put Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s relationship under the microscope, with questions rising about whether the veteran quarterback and head coach are seeing the Steelers’ offensive identity the same way. Now, Steelers’ insider Mark Kaboly believes there could be more behind the tension than a viral moment.

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“Mark Kaboly on the Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy relationship: ‘So there might be a little butting of some heads there,” Steelers Depot7 reported on X. “That’s my 10,000-foot view of it, that maybe Rodgers wants to throw the ball more; maybe McCarthy wants to run the ball more. I’m not quite sure of what the problem is.”

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The exchange happened during Pittsburgh’s opening drive against the Cleveland Browns, when Rodgers was frustrated while waiting for a play call from the sideline. Cameras got the quarterback gesturing toward McCarthy before an expletive-filled exchange unfolded between the two.

Even after the awkward scene, the Steelers eventually capped the lengthy 17-play drive with a TD. McCarthy later admitted that the communication at the beginning of the game was hectic, explaining that he was talking faster than normal. He also said that communication became solid after the opening drive.

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But the question is: Is there an underlying disagreement between Rodgers and McCarthy about how Pittsburgh should operate offensively? Kaboly believes there could be.

Rodgers has spent much of his career operating an offense where the QB had great influence over the passing game. Meanwhile, McCarthy has consistently stressed balance and has previously shown frustration about Pittsburgh’s run-pass distribution.

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Also, Rodgers and McCarthy already share a complicated history from their 12 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers. The duo achieved great success, including a Super Bowl title, but it also featured public disagreements before McCarthy’s exit.

Yet, the two chose to unite in Pittsburgh. Rodgers even acknowledged that McCarthy’s presence played a major role in his decision to return for what he has described as his final NFL season. That makes it difficult to immediately label the sideline exchange as evidence of a broken relationship.

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“Communication, sometimes, is not the best choice of words. Everybody’s competing on the field. And I think what’s said on the field, the way I grew up in this game, usually stays on the field. That’s not the case today. I understand that. But any negative communication on my part, I wish I wouldn’t use those words,” McCarthy said post-game, according to Yahoo Sports.

In fact, McCarthy has pushed back against the idea that communication between the two is broken. He called the opening part hectic but maintained that things settled down afterward. Rodgers offered a different piece of context, pointing to the hostile Cleveland environment and admitting that the noise made it difficult to hear some of the calls.

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“It was loud,” Rodgers said, as per ESPN. “It was definitely a good crowd tonight. It was loud. So some of the calls, it was hard to hear for sure.”

The Steelers’ 27-24 loss only escalated the discussion. Rodgers threw for 299 yards and three TDs, leading two fourth-quarter TD drives to bring Pittsburgh level before the Browns won on a 56-yard field goal.

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So, while Kaboly’s statement offers an interesting explanation. Rodgers and McCarthy may not have a relationship problem at all. They may just have different ideas about where the Steelers’ offense should lean.

With the Steelers entering a critical stretch of the season, finding that balance is just as important as keeping their star QB- coach intact.