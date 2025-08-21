Calls Mount for Steelers Coach’s Firing After Aaron Rodgers Quietly Exposed Incompetence in Pittsburgh

After joining the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he would lead their young, developing offense. And in true Rodgers fashion, he didn’t waste time setting the tone. During a routine practice, he watched Skylar Thompson crumble to the ground after a hit, and that moment flipped a switch. Rodgers didn’t just see a quarterback get knocked down—he saw a team failing to protect its own.

On teammate Cam Heyward’s podcast, the four-time MVP explained, “I walked out there, like, ‘What the hell just happened?’ I looked back and nobody was walking out there. And I told the line, ‘Don’t you ever let that happen again.’ I said, ‘We gotta protect each other. You guys are the policemen out there on the field. You’re the big brothers out there, you protect everybody, from DK [Metcalf] to me to whoever’s in there at quarterback, whoever’s in there at running back. I don’t care if it’s preseason practice, whatever, you gotta protect them.'” Then came the real proof of whether his words stuck.

A week later, Rodgers noticed the difference. Zach Frazier, Pat Freiermuth, Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, and Spencer Anderson all stepped in when things started heating up. They weren’t throwing punches or trying to start fights, but they were standing tall and backing each other up. For Rodgers, that was the moment it clicked. The offensive line had started to embrace the idea of brotherhood and let the rest of the field know they weren’t a group to mess with.

Because of that, Aaron Rodgers’ presence has already started reshaping the culture inside Acrisure Stadium. Less than three months into his Steelers journey, the younger guys are soaking in his leadership. They’re not just trying to impress him—they’re fighting to help him close out his Hall of Fame career on the right note.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Aug 9, 2025 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during warm ups before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20250809_tbs_na7_055

But here’s the problem—it shouldn’t have taken Rodgers to teach the basics. Steelers Nation is now pointing fingers at offensive line coach Pat Meyer, whose job is literally to instill those very values. Protecting teammates, standing up for one another, and creating accountability should start with the coaching staff, not with a 40-year-old quarterback stepping in. For many, Meyer’s inability to build that culture feels like incompetence.

Steelers Nation turns heat on Meyer amid Aaron Rodgers’s leadership

So as soon as Aaron Rodgers’ story started making the rounds online, the Terrible Towel Army wasted no time dragging offensive line coach Pat Meyer into the fire. Comments flooded social media, and the message was loud and clear. “Meyer should’ve already been gone. Rodgers will have the line in better shape than the damn OL coach,” one frustrated fan posted. Another piled on, asking, “How does Meyer keep his job?” And while it’s unlikely Rodgers is about to moonlight as the O-line coach, it’s obvious that he naturally views himself as a leader.

But Rodgers himself downplayed the idea of being the leader of this offense. Instead, he pointed directly at the younger group as the key to whether Pittsburgh’s attack can take off. As Rodgers explained, “When we’re going to take off as an offense is when those young guys start to figure it out and realize, ‘Oh, I can be a leader.’ That doesn’t mean I’ve got to step outside of myself personality-wise, but maybe just give a little bit more to this thing. I think it’s going to going to help us take off.”

However, not every corner of Steelers Nation is buying into patience. Some fans flat-out called for sweeping changes on the headset side. “Please replace the OL coach and D coordinator, please.” Another piled on writing, “Meyer is the primary reason for the failures of this offense. Has been for some time. The only coach in the NFL teaching a different technique than more accomplished ones. See Dobson.” However, as per reports, the Steelers have no plans to replace Meyer.

Still, the criticisms are there. Under Meyer, Pittsburgh’s line has often been a slow burn. In each of his first two seasons, it took six to eight weeks before the unit found any real chemistry. And while last year seemed promising at the start, things crumbled down the stretch, with the front five delivering some of their worst football in three years when it mattered most.

That’s why plenty of fans keep circling back to the same refrain: “Thought Meyer would be gone after last year but didn’t happen.” And it isn’t just fans. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic echoed the same thought earlier this year, bluntly writing, “I would have looked at all of this and moved on from Meyer, but the Steelers decided otherwise.”

However, the front office seems determined to give Meyer one more run. The logic? Let him finally work with a full roster and see if things click. But here’s the catch: if 2025 comes and goes without a noticeable leap forward from the offensive line, it’s hard to picture Meyer hanging around in the City of Bridges any longer.