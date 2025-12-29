Cam Heyward Awaits Huge NFL Punishment Over Controversial Shedeur Sanders Incident

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Steelers’ Week 17 clash with the Cleveland Browns carried massive AFC North stakes, with Pittsburgh just one win away from clinching the division. Early in the third quarter, the Browns led 10-6. Shedeur Sanders looked calm. Cleveland looked confident. Meanwhile, the Browns looked restless. Then suddenly, Cam Heyward changed the feel of the night. And just like that, the focus shifted from the scoreboard to the officials.

Moments later, the flag flew. And that is where things got messy. Heyward exploded through Browns center Luke Wypler. He reached Sanders as the pass left his hand. The throw fell incomplete. However, the defender came down on top of the quarterback. As a result, the officials called roughing the passer. The crowd erupted. Confusion followed. And the Dawg Pound gladly took the yards.

Now, the NFL might step in. And because of that hit, Heyward could face an unnecessary roughness fine.

ADVERTISEMENT