Cam Heyward Blames Josh Allen for Heated Exchange After Risking Punishment vs Bills

A heated exchange with defensive tackle Cam Heyward clearly lifted Josh Allen’s spirits in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it also led to some post-game controversy. Allen is now accused of a gesture that could get him fined. The Steelers’ tackle has opened up about the incident.

He revealed that the QB had kneed him in the stomach and appeared upset about the entire situation.

“Being kneed in my stomach, and then just jawing back and forth,” Heyward said. “Then I’m ticked off the entire game, because the quarterback there is protected but I’m not? It just pi–es me off.”

The tackle appeared angry and frustrated about the incident. Not to mention, the Steelers took a disappointing 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tension was high during the game, and it escalated when Heyward tackled the Bills’ QB, which he explained led Allen to respond with a knee to his stomach.

The two seemed to have quite a few back-and-forth moments. After the game, the league will look at these moments closely, and if Heyward’s accusations are true, Allen could get fined as per the rules. He could be fined up to $12,172 for a first offense or $17,968 for a second.

The Bills QB didn’t address the gesture. However, after the game, Allen commented about the heated exchange with Heyward. “Maybe a little bit, I love the competitiveness out of this game. He’s such a great player, sometimes you need fire like that to get you going.”

There was a frustration evident on the Bills’ side, too. During the first half, Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen hit a defenseless Allen after he ended a play. For some reason, the referees didn’t call a penalty, which also seemed to upset the Bills.

“You hit our quarterback like that, you’re going to spark our team a little bit,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said as per Alex Brasky.

While there’s still uncertainty as to whether Allen will get fined or punished by the league, Heyward is likely to get one.

Cam Heyward can get fined after the incident with Josh Allen

This was after the QB made his first touchdown of the game. In the third quarter, Heyward confronted Allen and made helmet-to-helmet contact. The Steelers veteran was flagged for taunting, drawing a 15-yard penalty.

Now, the player could also get fined as per the rules. The NFL rule book lists taunting under unsportsmanlike conduct. And a player could get fined up to $11,593 for a first offense and $17,389 for a second. He was previously fined $22,050 for unsportsmanlike conduct back in 2014.

It will remain upon the league to decide if he should face a fine. They are expected to share the decision along with the weekly gameday accountability report on Saturday.