Steelers’ Cam Heyward Breaks Silence on Mike McCarthy’s Hiring After Captain’s Strange Decision

Ever since Heyward was drafted in 2011, he has only played under Mike Tomlin as the head coach

Cam Heyward is yet to make any official comments for a potential return for the 2026 season

Mike McCarthy’s arrival in Pittsburgh was meant to usher in a new era, but it’s already creating friction in the locker room. While many experienced players, such as Cam Heyward, were closely connected with Mike Tomlin for the last few years, his reaction to McCarthy’s hiring raised doubts about the possible chemistry. However, the 36-year-old finally decided to clear the air with a firm response to the reports.

“I just talked to him not too long ago, and I love that he loves Pittsburgh,” Heyward told Jim Rome. “That means the world to me because that’s someone who’s going to value the job. That’s someone who’s going to make the most out of this opportunity.”

Further highlighting the relatability between him and the new head coach, Heyward added: “There’s a hunger there, there’s a respect there. His family still lives in Pittsburgh, and so we talked about that. My family still lives in Pittsburgh as well, and we’ve resonated that.”

“His brother was actually my next-door neighbor all those years ago, so I’ve had a leg up and I admire him from afar, but he’s a hell of a coach too. He’s won a Super Bowl, and the players here today that have had a chance to be coached by him have a lot of respect for him as well.”

Mike McCarthy and Cam Heyward are closely connected because of their strong roots in Pittsburgh. McCarthy was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Growing up in a football-loving city helped shape his passion for the game and his tough coaching style. Heyward was also born in Pittsburgh and has proudly represented the city by playing for the Steelers since 2011. His connection with the team isn’t just about the sport, but a legacy, as his father was also a former Steelers player.

While things now appear to be sorted, disagreements are dominating the locker room, per insider reports. Heyward’s future with the team emerged as a major topic of discussion as the lineman has played mostly under Mike Tomlin. He often spoke highly of Tomlin, and his loyalty to the coach was clear to teammates, media, and fans. Earlier, there were even rumors that Heyward might leave Pittsburgh if Tomlin was no longer leading the team; the change has fueled those rumors yet again.

According to Steelers insider Brian Batko, Heyward barely talked about McCarthy on his podcast. He did not praise the hire or break down what it could mean for the team. Batko also pointed out that this silence was strange because Heyward is usually quite vocal about certain matters.

“All I know on that front is on his podcast last week, Cam Heyward barely mentioned the Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy, let alone analyze or praise it in any way,” Batko said. “That struck me as a bit odd.”

Despite Tomlin’s exit, the veteran star is still determined to be part of the team as he has just one major goal for his career with the Steelers.

Cam Heyward reveals why he may return for one more season with the Steelers

Cam Heyward has once again left the door open on his future, making it clear why he is still thinking about playing one more season in Pittsburgh. In a recent admission, the veteran defensive lineman shared what continues to push him forward after a long and demanding NFL career.

While he did not fully commit to returning for the 2026 season, he explained that his love for competition remains intact. One of his biggest motivations is the chance to win a Super Bowl. Heyward said that competing at the highest level is the reason players suit up, and that goal still matters deeply to him.

“One, I think is trying to win a Super Bowl, having the opportunity to compete, that’s why you play this game,” Heyward said. “Two, I think it’s just installing my legacy further. I feel like I still have more work to do, on the field, off the field, and then continue to teach the younger guys, continue to learn from them, and just continue to keep growing.”

Heyward believes he still has more to give, even after spending 15 seasons in the league. He feels there is unfinished work both on and off the field. Teaching younger players, learning from them, and continuing to grow as a leader are things that still drive him every day. This possible return would look different than past seasons. For the first time in his career, Heyward would be playing without Mike Tomlin as his head coach. While this seems unusual for the veteran star, who knows, perhaps this will lead the team to a Super Bowl win.