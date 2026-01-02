Cam Heyward Breaks Silence on Shedeur Sanders Incident as Steelers DL Awaits NFL Punishment

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward was flagged for roughing the passer

Cam Heyward has already been fined $11,593 for taunting in Week 13

Heyward noted that he and the refs saw the play differently

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a massive 13-6 upset at the hands of the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. However, the biggest talking point from the game was a controversial roughing the passer call on Steelers defensive star Cam Heyward, who took down Browns QB1 Shedeur Sanders in the third quarter. The decision drew immediate scrutiny, shifting attention towards the officiating and how Heyward chose to respond. As questions were raised about the referees for this call, Heyward shared his side of the story on his podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Can’t b***h about it. I’m not going to get every call I want in this game,” Cam Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast. “He still had the ball when I wrapped up, and sometimes you just don’t see it. The refs are put in a hard spot; it’s hard to dictate what is and what isn’t. You kind of got to move on in those situations. Yeah, I would love more clarity on that, but I wish he had held that ball in that instance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred with 10 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter, when the Browns were aiming to extend a four-point lead from their own territory. On second-and-14, Sanders threw a pass to tight end Brendan Bates, which ended up being incomplete. As Sanders released the ball, Heyward drove through the Browns’ offensive line and appeared to use his full body weight to bring the quarterback down.

This remains an important evaluation as the NFL’s quarterback protection rules instruct defenders to avoid landing fully on passers. The officials flagged Heyward for roughing the passer and granted Cleveland 15 yards and an automatic first down, extending a drive at a crucial moment.

Heyward also addressed his exchange with officials on his podcast, detailing the explanation he was given immediately following the play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They said I put full weight on him,” Heyward said. “But you know, that’s their eyes. I’m not seeing it from their point of view. I guess they’re not seeing from mine.”

While the Steelers’ defensive lineman has made peace with the controversial call, he now awaits a verdict from the NFL on whether disciplinary action will follow for the roughing-the-passer penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Heyward awaits punishment after the Shedeur Sanders incident

The NFL’s long-standing “No Fun League” reputation stems from its strict enforcement of rules, and roughing the passer violations come with a hefty price tag. A first offense can lead to a fine of $17,389, while a second offense jumps to $23,186. Although there has been no statement from the league regarding a fine for Cam Heyward, this would not be the first time the 36-year-old has been fined during the 2025 NFL season.

The veteran defensive tackle was hit with a $11,593 fine for taunting in a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Still, Heyward has largely avoided disciplinary issues over his lengthy five-time All-Pro NFL career, as he has received just three total fines totaling $39,430.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Heyward would also not be the first Pittsburgh player to receive a fine for roughing the passer this season. The NFL fined linebacker Patrick Queen $17,389 for an illegal hit on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 2 before reprimanding him $23,186 for a second violation against the Cleveland Browns’ Dillon Gabriel in Week 6.

As Cam Heyward awaits the NFL’s decision on a fine, the Steelers’ focus now shifts to a decisive Week 18 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, where the two AFC North rivals will battle for the divisional title.