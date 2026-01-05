Cam Heyward Confirms Defying Strict Orders From Steelers After Monstrous Game Against Ravens

Essentials Inside The Story Heyward defies orders, risking injury to impact Steelers-Ravens showdown

Steelers clinch AFC North with key defensive plays and veteran leadership

Heyward channels last year’s playoff pain into standout performance

Cam Heyward’s monstrous mentality has made him one of the best defensive linemen in the league, but it hasn’t always come from following rules. The Pittsburgh Steelers just clinched the AFC North and a playoff spot after the Ravens missed a last-minute field goal attempt. While there was not much to do for the Steelers’ defense during the field goal attempt, Heyward defied strict orders and entered the field to block during the last play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was kind of pissed at myself cuz I was dealing with some cramps at the end of the game, and they were trying to prevent me from going in the game,” said Cam Heyward with a smile, via the Pittsburgh Steelers on YouTube. “But then on the field goal block, I was just like, screw it. I got one opportunity. He missed it, and the rest is history.”

Imago November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle CAMERON HEYWARD 97 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251102_zsp_g257_089 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Cam Heyward admitted that towards the end, the defense was all over, but they lived to fight another day. The veteran tackle appeared to be in a jolly mood during the post-game press conference with the Steelers booking a home fixture in the playoffs after a hard-fought game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the smile does not narrate the entire story, especially since he suffered a collision and briefly exited the game. It did not stop him from playing one of the best games of his career. He single-handedly led the D-line against the Ravens and was one of the key individuals to halt their running back.

For Heyward, this was payback. A year after the Ravens gashed Pittsburgh for a humiliating 299 rushing yards, the veteran turned Sunday night into vengeance. Heyward set the tone with a team-high seven tackles and relentless pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistically, the Ravens had a good running game with 27 carries for 137 rushing yards. But in reality, only a few Derrick Henry runs amounted to that much, and most of the rest were blocked by the DL. Although 36, he played like he was a decade younger, running and blocking throughout the field, and even defying orders amid injury. While Cam Heyward ran back the clock with his performance, he was careful about facing the Baltimore Ravens.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Heyward had warned the Steelers before the Ravens game

The hard-fought victory over the Ravens was a collective effort from the Steelers’ locker room. Some players may have contributed a bit more than others, but it does not deny that it was a team effort. Cam Heyward made sure that the guys knew what was at stake before entering the Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

“We waited for this opportunity for a year to be back in this situation,” said Cam Ward, via the Pittsburgh Steelers on YouTube. “We’re out of excuses. If we don’t win this game trying to stop that high-powered offense over there. We got to be the reason why we win. We don’t have to look anywhere else.”

Heyward was spot on in pointing out the opportunity. For around the last decade, the Steelers have failed to win in the playoffs when the opportunity has come. Winning their next game would be a significant accomplishment that could also help head coach Mike Tomlin’s case with the franchise. For Cam, the vision was even higher as he spoke about how the team had “hopefully lost our last game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heyward was drafted three years after the Steelers won their last Super Bowl in 2008. So, he is yet to get the first taste of the Lombardi Trophy. The DL has his eyes set on the Super Bowl. He believes they have lost their last game, which was Week 17 against the Browns, and now they need to keep on winning.

Fortunately, the momentum is in their favor. Pittsburgh will face the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium for the NFL Wild Card Round game. Good news for them is the return of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from suspension. The Texans are also in great form, having won nine consecutive games. Although the Steelers have a home game advantage, it will be interesting to see how things line up for them during Monday Night Football.