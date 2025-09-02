Cam Heyward Gives Cryptic Update on Week 1 Availability vs. Jets Amid Steelers DE’s Unresolved Contract Status

“I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field, so it’s hard for me, after the year I’ve had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at.” The Steelers have locked in their stars and cornerstones one after the other. After T.J. Watt’s dynamic contract, Jaylen Warren has become the most recent name on the 53-man roster to find a new deal. While these updates make Cam Heyward happy for his teammates, the stalemate on his deal only makes things harder. For Heyward, the question about his contract remains as ambiguous as his Week 1 trajectory.

As Blitzburgh shared on X, “On Cam Heyward’s Podcast he was asked if there is any updates on his contract with the Steelers… He stated, ‘Nope, Nothing to talk about.’ Heyward was then asked if we will see him on the field Week 1… Heyward stated ‘We’ll see.’ #Steelers #NFL” Heyward has two years left on his current deal, set to earn $14.75 million in 2025 and $14.5 million in 2026. Despite solid performances, he believes the contract undervalues his recent dominance.

Following a strong 2024 campaign, highlighted by 8 sacks, 35 solo tackles, and 11 passes defended, Heyward has pushed for a restructured deal with more guaranteed money. But the Steelers have stood firm, reluctant to modify a contract signed only a year ago. This standoff even had him watching in street clothes for a major chunk of the training camp. Adam Schefter labeled the situation “interesting to watch,” emphasizing the stakes if Heyward misses the opener against the Jets. For a player who leads by example and anchors the Steelers’ defensive line, his absence would be a significant loss. But other voices around the league have also taken a notable stance against Heyward for his demands.

Doug Whaley, a former Steelers executive, recently appeared on 93.7 The Fan and delivered a solid verdict. “The 15 years of goodwill Cam Heyward has gained in the public and on the team, it’s smashed over this lack of foresight. So to me, it’s an abject failure from Cam. So I can understand why he has such vitriol from fans because you should have did this before.” On the other hand, as Cam noted in an interview on August 11, he had told the team if he posts an All-Pro performance, he wants the team to look at the contract and restructure it accordingly. “But I think everybody kind of giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation to go out there and prove it.”

With the contract talk going nowhere, Heyward’s “we’ll see” has left his appearance in the season opener against the Jets a complete mystery. But Heyward has notably shared high praise for Jaylen Warren after the RB got his new extension.

Cam Heyward on Jaylen Warren’s extension

Optimism surrounds Jaylen Warren even amidst Cam Heyward’s own uncertainty. Warren was re-signed this offseason on a restricted free agent tender. But the Steelers saw great value in him and decided to award him a 2-year extension that pays him $17.5 million over the next three years. His 2025 payout becomes $7 million, and the extension also comes with $12 million guaranteed money. Originally a UDFA joining the Steelers in 2022, Warren has steadily earned his place. And Heyward has seen it all first-hand.

On his podcast, Heyward expressed admiration for Warren’s work ethic and locker room role. “I’m very happy for this kid,” Heyward noted. “He works his tail off, wants to be great. And you know, a lot of guys can learn from how he goes about his work. He’s a mighty mouse.” Heyward affectionately called Warren one of their “short kings,” and praised his responsibility in shaping the locker room culture. But while Heyward noted that “it’s really nice to see a guy rewarded like that,” it also sounded like a shot at the franchise for not recognizing his own talent.

The Steelers stand at a crossroads. They’re balancing respect for a legendary captain with the financial realities of the modern NFL, all while nurturing promising talent. Week 1 against the Jets will tell part of that story. But whether Cam Heyward suits up for that game or not, the saga of his contract and his place on the field is far from over.