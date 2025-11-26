Cam Heyward Makes Feelings Clear on Steelers’ Defensive Scheme Criticism After James Harrison’s Rant

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers’ defensive lapses highlighted after 31-28 loss to Bears

Harrison critiques scheme, execution, and one-on-one blocking failures

Pressure mounts on Mike Tomlin ahead of must-win clash vs. Bills

Cameron Heyward just addressed the defensive elephant in the room. The Steelers have battled defensive inconsistencies throughout the season. Their recent 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears shifted the focus from the most expensive unit. After James Harrison’s personal take on the failing defensive scheme, Heyward expressed that it is not about the ‘perfect play’.

“It’s not just schematic. I think we all have to take accountability. Schematic execution has to go hand in hand,” Heyward said, according to Brian Batko of PGSportsNow. “You might not have the perfect play. But if you have the perfect execution, you can make things go away.”

Heyward addressed what many called schematic-gate, stressing that success depends not just on the play call but on disciplined execution and accountability.

The Steelers entered the season with high hopes of a playoff push. But that’s not been the case. The defense flashed potential by shutting down a top-ranked offense against the Indianapolis Colts, forcing six turnovers and sacking the quarterback five times. The game provided a strong reset for the defense after some poor performances.

Yet, that production hasn’t lasted. Against the Bears, they lost control of a game they once led 21–14 late in the second quarter. Cam Heyward delivered steady interior pressure throughout the afternoon, but his efforts were not enough to slow down Caleb Williams and a Bears offense that found its rhythm after halftime. The Steelers were stopped on their final two drives, including a fourth-and-6 pass that was deflected with 17 seconds left to seal the loss.

The season’s inconsistent performance has highlighted recurring communication lapses on defense. A former Steelers linebacker also noted several defensive misreads in his recent comments about the unit.

James Harrison points out the Steelers’ problems

Harrison has not held back when talking about the shortcomings in his former team. And this time was no different. He didn’t spare criticism after the loss to the Chicago Bears. In fact, he dissected the team’s defensive scheme and argued the unit failed fundamental tasks, fueling the ongoing schematic-gate debate about Pittsburgh’s defensive philosophy and its accountability.

“It’s a sack/fumble because somebody decided to leave the tight end [Darnell Washington] one-on-one with the same dude that caused a sack before. He’s a tight end for a reason,” Harrison said on the Deebo and Joe podcast. “I don’t give a damn if he’s 311. Doesn’t mean anything if he can’t block. Why are we letting the tight end go one-on-one with the same dude [Montez Sweat] that beat him on a sack before?”

Harrison singled out the moment when tight end Darnell Washington was left one-on-one to block edge rusher Montez Sweat, the same player who had just registered a sack.

According to James ‘Deebo’ Harrison, the unit regularly allowed offensive linemen to push their defensive line two to three yards back, which is a sign of poor scheme and preparation.

Sitting second in the AFC North, the Steelers now face another crucial test against the second-placed Bills, with both teams needing a win to keep first-place aspirations alive. James Harrison’s critique of the Chicago loss, calling out breakdowns in protection and defensive execution, raises pressure on Mike Tomlin to respond and make adjustments before Pittsburgh’s season slips further.

