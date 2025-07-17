Cam Heyward Plots to Derail Aaron Rodgers’ Plans Amid Ugly Claim Against Steelers QB

The Steelers‘ QB carousel has spun wildly since Big Ben’s retirement, with Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and now Will Howard and Aaron Rodgers all taking their shot at filling the throne as the face of the franchise. Despite being spoiled for choices, the Steel City remains quarterback-starved, its locker room fraying at the edges. A little while earlier, defensive anchor Cam Heyward’s frustration boiled over: “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s the pitch. No recruiting, no sugarcoating—this jersey don’t need convincing.” The message was clear—stopgap solutions won’t cut it. The legacy of Black & Gold is now neck-deep in controversy surrounding their messiah for a season.

Even with a famous name such as Rodgers, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took heat for picking a 41-year-old quarterback with critics panning A-Rod as “too old.” But inside the locker room, that idea isn’t gaining traction. On the July 17 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward addressed the decision. Eisen reminded him, “You had nobody throwing the ball. You had no one under centre.” Now, Rodgers changes that dynamic.

Rodgers comes to Pittsburgh with four NFL MVPs, a Super Bowl title, and a Super Bowl MVP. He replaces Wilson as the starter but might not be around long. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers had said he was “pretty sure” this would be his final NFL season. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal — Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything,” he said.

The locker room, though, may have other plans. Cam Heyward made it clear that if Rodgers stands true to his Hall-of-Fame resume, he won’t be let go. “You know, all things go the way we want, you know, we might have to beg him to come back for more,” he said. He even joked that Rodgers, long known as the “bear killer” from his Packers days, might need to “kill some other, uh, logos and mascots along the way.” His message hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ potential to be the X-factor in rivalry games.

Even Rodgers himself has called Pittsburgh “a natural fit,” calling his move destiny. “There are a few iconic franchises,” he said. “I played for one. This is another.” Still, his 2024 numbers with the Jets raise genuine concerns. He completed just 63.0% of his passes with a 90.5 passer rating. Both stats were his worst since 2019. The Jets ended their season 5-12, falling well short of expectations.

While Heyward remains confident, some analysts are skeptical. Former NFL scout John Middlekauff sees problems ahead. He has predicted friction with team leadership and possible injury concerns. If that storm hits, it could test the Steelers’ gamble on Rodgers, and Tomlin’s decision may come under fire once again.

Is the Aaron Rodgers-Steelers relationship about to blow up?

No one is denying how badly things ended between Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. The split followed two tough seasons. But it started off with hope. The Jets tried to make Rodgers feel at home, bringing in several of his former Packers teammates. It began with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Then came the trade for Davante Adams in mid-October. He was Rodgers’ go-to receiver and longtime teammate in Green Bay.

Now in Pittsburgh, the vibe is different. Head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have made it clear. Rodgers will not be handed the keys to the team. There will be no Packers-style setup in Pittsburgh. He is just another guy in the building. But even with that firm stance, analysts still see signs of trouble ahead.

On The Herd, Middlekauff gave a blunt take. “If this gets ugly, it could get really ugly,” he said. Middlekauff pointed to Rodgers’ age. “How many 41-year-olds don’t get hurt in NFL history? I would say it’s a pretty small list.” He named Tom Brady as the rare outlier. Others like Brees, Roethlisberger, Manning, and Elway all faced injury problems late in their careers.

Middlekauff does not expect a fairy-tale finish. He doubts Rodgers will last the full season. “Are they more likely to have Rodgers play 17 games and win 10 or 11 or, like, by midseason, it’s like, ‘I don’t think Rodgers is gonna make it through this season?’” he asked. Then came his answer: “It feels like that (second one).” His concern was clear. Age and the NFL do not mix well.

Rodgers may still have arm strength and true intentions. But the speed is no longer the same. “He can’t get away as fast,” Middlekauff said. He warned that all it takes is one hit. “All of a sudden, you turn a corner and some dude on the Ravens breaks a bone and you’re just out.” Rodgers now falls more often instead of escaping. His torn Achilles from 2023 still hangs over him. Middlekauff labeled him “a diminishing athlete.”

The problem, as Middlekauff sees it, is simple. Rodgers is aging, and the quarterback is the toughest position to age in. “Now, it’s a little harder at 40,” he said. “It’s harder for older players at other positions, let alone the quarterback.” Whether that view is too harsh or a fair warning will be clearer by around Thanksgiving.