Cam Heyward Sends Cryptic Signals on Steelers’ Retirement After Confirming Latest Career Move

Pittsburgh Steelers’ captain and the vice president of the NFLPA Executive Committee, Cam Heyward, is just coming off his 15th season in the NFL, which is pretty rare in this league. It was a hard season for him, physically and emotionally, and it’s impossible to tell where his mind is at about next year’s return. His cryptic statement just added to that doubt.

Heyward stopped by The Rich Eisen Show, and when the conversation turned to a possible return next year, he didn’t commit either way.

“I’m working on that,” he said. “It’s more just about where I’m at, and kind of decompressing after the season. That whole week of my tea and everything, it threw me for the biggest loop. My mom and my brothers, they were all checking on me, like, I just need to shut up right now. I don’t need to say much. Even on the pod, I was like, I can’t talk about this stuff because I’m not ready to.”

Imago November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle CAMERON HEYWARD 97 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251102_zsp_g257_089 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Anything he decides will come after a period of decompression. He opened up on how that process works for him.

“First, I go back to dad mode,” Heyward said. “Like, I get to take my kids to school, or at least walk them to the bus stop because they don’t want me to drive them to school. They get embarrassed by me already. I get to be a dad, and I get to be a husband.”

He understands the trade-offs. He added that all season long, his family sacrifices while he’s locked into football, mentally and physically unavailable. So whatever decision he makes next won’t be driven by money or contracts. It’ll be about what makes sense for the people around him.

Heyward was clear on that. This isn’t a business dispute. He still has a year left on his deal, with a $19.15 million cap hit in 2026, which is fair value for a player who just posted a 90.4 overall grade, the best among 134 interior defensive linemen.

He finished with 38 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 50 total pressures, and five batted passes. There’s still plenty left in the tank. The question isn’t ability. It’s wear and tear. It’s whether the body and the mind are willing to go back through it again after another tough season, another Wild Card exit, and the emotional weight of watching Mike Tomlin walk away after 19 years.

Well, we still don’t know what the future holds, but he’s already preparing for his next step after football.

Cam Heyward will be at the Super Bowl

Cam Heyward has spent 15 seasons chasing the one thing that has always stayed just out of reach. No Super Bowl appearances. Whether he gets a 16th season to keep chasing it is still an open question. But this year, even if he won’t be wearing pads, Heyward will still be part of Super Bowl week, in a different role.

As Super Bowl LX heads to NBC, the network is stacking its pregame coverage with voices that know the league inside and out. NBC Sports announced that Heyward will be part of its Super Bowl broadcast team, joining a group that includes Aaron Donald, Fred Warner of the 49ers, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Heyward will appear as one of several guests on NBC’s Super Bowl LX Pregame Show, which follows the network’s longer lead-up coverage, Road to the Super Bowl. The idea is simple: mix current stars, recent legends, and football lifers who can actually explain what’s happening without dressing it up.

For Cam Heyward, it’s a natural fit. He’s always been thoughtful about the game, someone who sees more than just his own position. Hearing him break down a Super Bowl matchup should be a reminder of how much football still lives in him.

It may also offer a quiet preview of what life after football could look like. If Heyward does eventually decide to step away, the transition to television doesn’t feel like much of a leap. He’d be a solid analyst.