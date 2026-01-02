Cam Heyward Sends Strong Message to Rookies on Ravens Games as Steelers Risk Crashing Out of Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to face their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, who were struggling with a 1-5 record before their bye week. Veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward knows that the season finale could be one of the most heated matchups in the intense rivalry. He is warning the rookies to come with extra power in their punches.

“Bring your kick-a–. We’ve got a game to play, and Derrick is well-equipped for it, but these (games) have always been just both guys bludgeoning each other, taking shots, and it comes down to the fourth quarter,” Heyward told their first-round pick (21st overall), defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

The key to winning is tiring the Ravens’ QB-RB duo. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry will come back at top speed and try to gain yards and points. In 17 weeks, Henry has the lowest rushing yards (323) in the fourth quarter. Jackson also shows a similar trend with the lowest completed passes (39 at a 59.1% completion rate) with the second-lowest yards (530) in the fourth quarter.

Another worrying factor is the absence of their top players. Receiver DK Metcalf punched a Detroit Lions fan in the stands, following which the league suspended him for two games. The second-best performing tight end, Darnell Washington, is also out with a knee injury. It means they will have to put in a tougher physical effort.

Cam Heyward has already told them that the game will come down to the fourth quarter. But the season finale will be a bit different. Both teams will play with the season on the line. The winner will clinch a playoff spot as the 4th seed and the division.

Steelers vs Ravens – All glory will go to the winner

The Steelers started the season on a high note. They were 4-1 after six weeks. But losses piled up later in the season. They raced ahead of the Ravens with the Week 14 win at M&T Bank Stadium.

This time, they are playing at Acrisure and would be hoping for the full support of the Steelers Nation. The Ravens haven’t been lucky on the road against the black and gold. The last time they won against the Steelers in Pittsburgh was three seasons ago in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

Overall, the home team leads the rivalry 37-27. But this is the first time that both teams are playing in a winner-takes-all matchup in the last week of the regular season. With one win, the Steelers would go 10-7 and grab the playoff berth in the AFC North division, their first since the 2020 season. But the Ravens could also go 9-7 with one victory.

Cam Heyward has been through these battles. But he also feels that this time, it will be an all-out war.