Cam Heyward Sparks Steelers Exit Speculation After Major Update on Aaron Rodgers’ Return

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Heyward's post fuels retirement speculation.

Rodgers' Steelers return is gaining momentum.

Both decisions could shape Pittsburgh’s next season.

While the Steelers organization navigates a coaching transition and a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers, a cryptic post from Cam Heyward has suddenly cast doubt on the future of their defensive captain. The defensive lineman sparked the conversation by posting a cryptic GIF on X, which showed a hooded figure slamming shut a smoking book.

Naturally, the post amplified his retirement chatter. The closing of the book may signify the end of a chapter, especially the chapter of his footballing career. However, his contract speaks otherwise. Heyward signed a three-year extension in 2024, valued at $45 million. It makes the 2026 season the last one before he enters free agency.

Moreover, he has been one of the best players on the Steelers’ defense. While his sack numbers (3.5) were down, Heyward remained a disruptive force against the run and proved his value in coverage with 6 pass deflections, showing he can still impact the game in multiple ways.

Performance does not seem to be the issue for Heyward, but age may pose a threat. When the 2026 season commences, he will be 37. Also, he will be playing under a different head coach for the first time in his career. With Mike Tomlin gone, he may also be looking for an exit.

At the moment, everything is speculation. Although he has one year left, it remains to be seen how things progress for him. As questions swirl around Heyward, another veteran’s future is also in the spotlight: Aaron Rodgers.

Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers may reunite soon

After Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ HC, the Steelers put their faith in Mike McCarthy. On becoming the HC, he made it clear that he would very much like to have Aaron Rodgers back on his team, having worked with him in Green Bay. As a result, he gave him time to make his decision. As per the NFL Insider, the situation has progressed, and the reunion between them is very much a reality.

“Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for his 22nd NFL season,” reported Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo from The Insiders. “From my understanding, the odds are increasing. I am told Rodgers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, who, of course, helped Rodgers develop into a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl winner in Green Bay.”

He further added, “Rodgers has also spoken with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who wants Rodgers back at age 42. The plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit more time, and everyone hopes he decides on the start of free agency in mid-March.”

The veteran quarterback is not in his prime anymore. But he can give others a run for their money. In 16 games, his 66% pass completion rate and an almost 95% passer rating prove he is still fit to play professionally. On top of that, he even covered 3000+ yards, scored 24 touchdowns, and threw 7 interceptions. Watching the metrics, people can easily confuse him with someone younger. No doubt, McCarthy still wants him in his squad, even after knowing he is 42.

Rodgers played under McCarthy for almost 12 seasons. So, when it comes to adapting to new play styles, the QB won’t have much problem, especially since the future Hall of Famer won his only Super Bowl under him. Even wide receiver D.K. Metcalf wants Rodgers to return. All of Metcalf’s touchdowns this season were passes from Rodgers. They formed a great offensive duo.

While they give Rodgers a little bit more time, they need to sort things out before mid-March. That is when his one-year contract with the Steelers will be over, and he will enter free agency. Last year, the franchise offered him a $13.65 million deal. This year, the deal is yet to be finalized.

If Rodgers does come back, maybe Cam Heyward will also give a definitive answer on his return. As of now, the franchise has not confirmed either deal. It remains to be seen whether they follow the same path as Mike Tomlin or return for another ride.