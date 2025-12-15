Cam Heyward Spills TJ Watt’s Angry Feelings on Steelers’ Decision After LB’s Scary Lung Injury

Essentials Inside The Story T.J. Watt sidelined with partially collapsed lung, out for Monday night vs. Dolphins

Cam Heyward emphasizes team depth, urging others to step up in Watt’s absence

Steelers aim to maintain AFC North lead despite missing defensive superstar

A routine physical therapy session has sidelined one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players, and now T.J. Watt’s teammates are revealing the star’s mindset as he faces a prime-time game from the bench. His lung complication has the 31-year-old missing the game against the Miami Dolphins. Recently, defensive tackle Cam Heyward has also expressed his feelings about the incident while shedding light on how Watt is feeling.

In a video uploaded by the

NFL on ESPN, Heyward opened up about his conversation with Watt. Similarly, Steelers legend James Harrison also had a strong message after learning of Watt’s hospitalization. The 36-year-old Heyward continued to emphasize the importance of having Watt on the field and how his absence presents an opportunity for other players to step up. “Well, there’s nothing TJ hasn’t seen in this league. He is a leader on the field. His splash play…awareness. But that gives an opportunity for some other guys to step up, too,” Heyward said . “Whether it’s Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, Jack Sawyer. We’ve been talking about the depth that we could have guys to step in these moments, and now we’re going to count on it.”

Heyward was clear in his idea that the health concern came before the NFL consideration, especially considering how close the defensive tackle is to Watt. Cam revealed that not being able to play had Watt angry, but the DT also focused on how this created an opportunity for the team.

“We’re going to ask those guys to step up,” Cam continued. “We’re not going to ask them to be T.J. Watt. That’s one thing we’re not going to do. But, we’re going to ask them to just play sound football.”

T.J. Watt underwent a dry needling treatment on Wednesday. Physical therapists have utilized this method to help athletes manage their pain and address movement issues. However, it did not go as planned. Watt felt some discomfort in his lungs after his treatment and was sent to a local hospital for testing.

His brother, J.J. Watt, confirmed that the linebacker had a successful surgery, but there is no timeline for his recovery.

Despite the vague timeline, it is known that the Steelers will be without T.J. Watt when they play against the Dolphins. Head coach Mike Tomlin also recently gave his take on the same.

Mike Tomlin talks about playing without T.J. Watt

The Steelers sit on top of the AFC North division, with just a few games left, but their position doesn’t come without complications. Tomlin aims to maintain that position and secure a playoff spot. With Watt out of the game against the Dolphins, he gave an update on his position.

“This is the update that I have,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He (Watt)had a medical procedure yesterday. He’s been released from the hospital. He’s at home resting comfortably. So that’s good news from a medical standpoint. But from a participation standpoint, he’ll be described as out this week for Monday night.”

Tomlin also maintained that he is focusing on the game, staying focused on what lies ahead for the team.

“I do not (know),” said Tomlin about the future. “I hadn’t looked beyond Monday night. I’m kind of one week at a time. I know he’s not participating this week.”

After facing two consecutive losses against the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers secured a win in their last game against the Baltimore Ravens. Against the Dolphins (who are on a 4-game win streak), the team will face a home challenge to continue the winning momentum.