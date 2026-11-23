Pittsburgh Steelers just endured a 19-16 loss against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, and the highlight of the game was DK Metcalf’s ejection. Amid Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy handling the situation with ease, a two-time Super Bowl champion ranted about McCarthy’s statement.

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“I didn’t like how he [Mike McCarthy] handled it. At that time, that’s when you call him out in a respectful, professional way. We cannot tolerate this,” Bryant McFadden said on a post-game CBS coverage. “These are non-negotiables. Make the discipline public. No questions. Wait, don’t, don’t say what we already know. We know you need him. We know you guys need him to be at your best, to have an opportunity to win the ball game. But tell us something that you told him in a professional way. You don’t have to let all the in-house business out, but come on, man, he has to play at a level that we are paying him to play, as a leader on and off the football field.”

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McFadden was upset with McCarthy’s statement that he would sit down and talk to Metcalf after the receiver was ejected from the game. Two instances led to his ejection, both involving the Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

The first was in the third quarter when he was jawing with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and grabbing safety Andrew Mukuba. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness, with the Steelers getting a 4-yard penalty.

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But it was the second instance that made the fans and analysts boil, as Metcalf tried to poke DeJean’s eyes on the next offensive drive of Pittsburgh, with 4:58 left in the third quarter. This cost his team a 15-yard penalty at the Eagles’ 19-yard line, with Metcalf getting ejected after a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct was raised against him.

Metcalf finished the game with one reception for two yards on four targets, continuing his horrendous form. McCarthy, on the other hand, said that the ejection was not acceptable.

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“This was definitely a game we expected to win. I think his (Metcalf) particular case, performance-wise, I think our process… I think our men do a good job of looking in the mirror. And you know, we’ve got a short week. We’ll sit down and address everything,” McCarthy said. “We need him. We need him in those games, and that’s not acceptable to get thrown out of the game. He’s one of the 48.”

This statement is what made McFadden slam McCarthy. He argued McCarthy should have publicly rebuked Metcalf rather than deferring discipline to a later conversation.

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McFadden also pointed out a factor that has been controlling Metcalf. He said that Metcalf “is allowing his emotions to stand in front of him,” directing him on his next move, which, is in turn, “hurting the team, and his play does not warrant his behavior.”

What made McFadden more furious over McCarthy not schooling Metcalf is the fact that this isn’t the first time he has misbehaved during a game. Last year in December, he was suspended for two games when he was seen “initiating a physical confrontation with a fan” during Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

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McFadden says that the receiver, who is being paid $33 million annually, should act with more maturity rather than squandering the team’s chances of making it to the playoffs.

But Metcalf wasn’t the only problem for the Steelers.

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Pittsburgh’s offense was outright crumbling in front of the Eagles’ defense, with QB Aaron Rodgers getting sacked five times, while also being the lead runner for the team with 29 yards on five carries. The rest of the offense was nowhere to be seen, with running back Jaylen Warren adding another 28 yards on nine carries.

McCarthy addressed the offense’s lack of brute force, saying that the team needs to “take a step back and look at some things” tonight and on Monday.

One bright spot for the offense was debutant receiver Max Hurleman, who recorded six receptions for a team-high 61 yards in the game. McCarthy praised him, saying that the team is “fortunate enough to get him over there to the practice squad,” and added that he “did a really good job.”

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The Steelers continued with their losing streak at Philadelphia, losing 12 straight games since their last win in 1965. Meanwhile, the Steelers also helped the Eagles break their seven-game losing streak with this win.

“This leaves a bad taste,” McCarthy said after the loss. “It’s one game, though. We’re 6-4, so it’s in front of us, but we expected to win this game. Especially with some of the challenges and changes our opponent was going through. I didn’t get it done today.”

The Steelers will now face a dominant Denver Broncos team with a record of 8-2 at home in Week 12. The Steelers Nation will have high hopes for the team, as they have been unbeaten at home this season.