Steelers Captain Accuses Refs of Unfair Jalen Ramsey Treatment Amid NFL’s Final Ja’Marr Chase Decision

The Steelers may see the Ravens as their classic divisional rivals, but this season, the real drama has come from the Bengals games. After a tough Week 7 loss to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh got its revenge with a strong outing on Sunday. But things got rough when Ja’Marr Chase spat on Jalen Ramsey…something the officials missed. After the act, Chase stayed in the game, but Ramsey got tossed for punching back. And now the Steelers captain is publicly calling out the refs for the “unfair” call.

“I’m trying to talk to the refs and saying like, ‘Y’all need to look at this,'” Heyward said on Not Just Football With Cam Heyward. “And they said they looked at it, but I’m like, ‘There’s no way in hell they looked at it.’ They just threw up a bunch of smoke just to keep the game going.”

Well, the 36-year-old defensive tackle has a point here.

The replay made it obvious that Chase spat on Ramsey, and if the refs had actually seen it, there’s no way he would’ve stayed on the field. The situation is reminiscent of when Jalen Carter was removed from play after spitting on Dak Prescott in the season opener. Instead, Chase played the entire game and finished with three catches for 30 yards. Though fans expected Chase to deny it, sure, but the real shocker is that even the officials claimed they saw nothing.

“We did not see anything that rose to that level at all,” referee Bill Vinovich said in a pool report after the game. But even though the refs missed it, Chase could not get away from the NFL itself.

NFL announces final decision on Ja’Marr Chase

The NFL has officially handed Ja’Marr Chase a one-game suspension for spitting on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the Week 11 matchup. After reviewing the footage, the league stepped in and called the act what it actually was: a serious violation of sportsmanship. It has also made it clear that spitting comes with real consequences. Apart from not playing, there would be a pay cut as well.

Though according to the NFL’s Adam Schefter, Chase tried to appeal the suspension, hoping to avoid missing the Bengals’ next matchup against the Patriots. But the NFL is reportedly upholding the decision, so Chase will now be forced to sit out, and the hit won’t be just on the field.

After hearing the appeal, former player Jordy Nelson, who was appointed by both the NFL and the NFLPA, upheld the suspension. Chase is set to lose his weekly paycheck of $448,333 plus an additional $58,823 active game bonus. Even if Chase kept denying till the end, justice was ultimately served. Even his head coach, Zac Taylor, criticized Chase’s actions.

“Obviously what happened is crossing the line, and we can’t have that,” Taylor said. “I know he’ll own up to that.

Now, both Ramsey and his captain Hayward might heave a sigh of relief. The suspension will definitely hit Chase’s pocket and make him realise the consequences of his disorderly conduct.