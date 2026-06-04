“Change Is Good”: T.J. Watt Makes Feelings Clear on Steelers Moving On From Mike Tomlin

For 19 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to go through Mike Tomlin’s grueling training camp schedules. He instilled the competitive zeal right from training camp, which eventually paid off in the regular season. One of the things he would always do was bring benches on the field during practices, as that helped his coaching methodology.

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However, with the team having parted ways with Tomlin, veteran player T.J. Watt has revealed that the team has replaced his training methods, with Mike McCarthy introducing his own new ways.

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“You don’t see benches out here anymore,” said T.J. Watt, via Ray Fittipaldo on X. “We’re doing things much different than what I’m used to over the last nine years. And it’s good. Change is good for me.”

Another change that has been introduced this year is the training with the help of iPads. For a veteran like Watt, who has been with Tomlin throughout his NFL career, the change can be a bit overwhelming. But rather than complaining, he is adjusting himself to the new system and praising the new HC for bringing about a change.

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“It’s been a lot, yeah, I’m not going to lie to you,” said T.J. Watt about the new system, via Steelers Depot. “It’s been a lot of studying, a lot of learning, a lot on the iPad. Also trying to see new faces, not only players and coaches. There’s been a lot of really good work. As you guys can see, things are a little bit different around here. It’s tougher as you get older to get work in, but it’s all been phenomenal.”

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Watt is among the most elite linebackers in the league. However, after having only played under Tomlin’s system, it is going to take some time for him to adjust to what McCarthy is trying to do. The Super Bowl-winning HC, however, is primarily focusing on the offensive end. It is Patrick Graham, the defensive coordinator, who will be calling shots on the secondary. Watt has already spoken about how things are going to change on the defensive end under Graham’s structure.

“A lot of us are interchangeable partners,” Watt said. “You’re not just learning your position. You kind of have to learn the whole defensive front structure because we all are basically interchangeable.”

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It was under Tomlin that T.J. Watt tied the sack record, which was eventually broken by Myles Garrett last season. With all the changes in the system, it remains to be seen how Watt will be able to adjust under McCarthy.

While he has stated that “change is good,” there were speculations around his position on the Steelers, as they face a cap space situation due to recent extensions.

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Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade T.J. Watt?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three top outside linebackers: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. Additionally, all of them have massive contracts. The most recent to receive one was Nick Herbig. The franchise offered him a $100 million contract on Tuesday. Following that, rumors have started that the Steelers may have tried to free up their bloated linebackers’ room ahead of the new season. Considering Watt is 31, many predicted that he may be the first one to leave. However, NFL insider Ray Fittipaldo suggested against it.

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“The Steelers do not typically go down that road at all. I mean, they have cut guys before with years left on the contract,” said Ray Fittipaldo, Steelers Depot on X. “They’ve said, ‘Okay, you’re past your prime, and we’re gonna move on.’ But like to go down that road of trading a star like that, it just doesn’t happen. I still think it’s important for T.J. to end here, although what transpired here in the last 24 hours does get me thinking. But yeah, I still think they’re super committed to T.J., and they’re kinda like unicorns right now.”

The veteran has been an integral part of the defense for several years now. Besides that, his contract makes it difficult for the franchise to trade him. Last season, they offered him a $123 million contract extension running till the end of the 2028 season.

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Moreover, his records give him absolute leverage over others. After nine seasons in Pittsburgh, he has started 135 games, recorded 517 tackles (136 tackles for loss), 115 sacks, 244 quarterback hits, 57 pass deflections, and 36 forced fumbles. However, the issue that the eight-time Pro Bowler has is staying fit.

In the last few years, he has suffered from a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a torn pectoral muscle. Last year, he suffered from a partially collapsed lung (pneumothorax). While the concerns around his health are there, there is no doubt that when available, he is a difference maker for the Steelers. In an already changing system, the team would need a presence that can stabilize things. While this would mean they would face a cap crunch, trading Watt is not a sensible move, especially when he can still contribute at the highest level.