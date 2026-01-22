Christian Kuntz Confirms How Steelers Can Retain Aaron Rodgers After Mike Tomlin’s Retirement

The Steelers desperately want an Aaron Rodgers re-run. Reports around the league confirm it, the front office and locker room are almost infatuated with the veteran QB. But Rodgers came in specifically for Mike Tomlin, as Art Rooney II himself confirmed. Still, Christian Kuntz just found a way that could kick that jammed door wide open for Rodgers’ return to Pittsburgh.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I saw that Mike McCarthy’s name got thrown in the hat here now. And that’s his guy. That’s his guy in Green Bay. That’s a Pittsburgh guy. Now that could save him. That could save it,” Kuntz said on his podcast on January 22.

Mike McCarthy has been in the mix with the Steelers for a while now. The former head coach already interviewed in person with the team. McCarthy has long ties to Rodgers from their days together in Green Bay and could be the key to influencing Rodgers to come back for another year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story is developing; stay tuned!