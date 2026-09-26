Steelers Co-Owner Seeks Emergency Order to Stop Alleged Baby Mama From Sharing Information With Public Amid Court Battle Involving 3-YO Son

Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone’s child support case involving his alleged baby mama, Amy Blunt, has taken an unexpected turn. The billionaire hedge fund manager is seeking to stop her from sharing information with the media after already witnessing the airing of the disgruntlement on social media.

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“Billionaire hedge fund manager and Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone is asking a Pennsylvania judge for an emergency order to block his alleged baby mama from blabbing to the press after he says she took their bitter court battle to social media,” TMZ reported on Friday.

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TMZ initially reported the existence of the court battle earlier this week. According to the documents they obtained, Amy Blunt, the alleged mother of Citrone’s disabled three-year-old son, was seeking to get access to his financial records, including tax returns and income statements.

Blunt sought to depose Citrone and his immediate family, including his wife and children, to determine their standard of living, as part of her case to determine the level of child support she should receive.

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The post also detailed Citrone’s earnings when he was with Blunt, which were roughly $250 million, a number that has now risen to the billions (Citrone’s net worth is $1.1 billion, according to Forbes). Blunt also claimed in the post that her son Luca had to “fight for basic needs” while his father became a billionaire.

The publication further reported that one of Citrone’s attorneys earlier contacted Blunt’s lawyer after her social media post, with Blunt telling her lawyer via email that she planned to make a TikTok video where she would further inform about Citrone’s alleged “infidelity and his refusal to support Luca.”

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Citrone’s attorneys are actively seeking an order to prohibit Blunt’s further actions relating to the case. However, Blunt has also responded to the emergency order Citrone is seeking, saying that if approved, this will take away her right to free speech, while also criticizing Citrone, saying, “Father just does not like Mother talking about him online, which is to say that he does not like the content of Mother’s speech.”

Blunt’s comments certainly didn’t stop there, as she continued saying that “proscribing former romantic partners from speaking about their personal lives is not a ‘legitimate government interest.'”

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This whole scenario comes days after the judge announced an important ruling giving Blunt the right to depose Citrone and his immediate family.

Robert Citrone was against alleged baby mother’s attempt to access his financial records

Citrone, co-founder of hedge fund Discovery Capital Management, has long been in the news for his charity work and investing in multi-million dollar plans and projects. While details of some of his financial activities might be public, he was against Blunt’s desire to seek depositions of his immediate family.

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In earlier documents obtained by TMZ, Blunt claimed that Citrone asked the court not to hand the depositions to Blunt, “because he could afford whatever support amount the court could possibly award” for Luca. The documents also stated that Luca is diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, including other health issues, and requires a wheelchair.

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Blunt has had an idea of Citrone’s worth in 2024, claiming that he earned $113 million in taxable income, saying that he “pays more in utilities and homeowner insurance than he pays for his profoundly disabled son.”

Citrone has been married to his wife, Cindy, for 30 years, and they have four kids. They recently donated more than $50 million to Hampden-Sydney College, where Citrone graduated, to establish the Citrone Scholars Program, which will award four-year, full-tuition merit scholarships to talented prospective students.

Citrone’s philanthropy comes from his love for Pittsburgh. He is not only a family man, according to Cindy, with the two being part owners of the Steelers since 2009, but also an admirer of Pittsburgh.

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“I grew up in Bethel Park, and Rob was born in Latrobe, but we were married at Mt. Washington,” Cindy told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in January 2016. “The same church that my mother and grandmother were married at,” Cindy said. “I was the first one to live outside the 412 area code in my family. We spend a lot of time trying to get back, and we’re very proud to have a home there now.”

The two also invested their money in the Pittsburgh Penguins foundation to give back to the community that once shared their wedding celebrations. After the Rooney family approached them directly, Citrone and Cindy saw it as a solid investment opportunity, and the rest is history.

Citrone’s court case is still developing. His legal team had offered no comment to TMZ’s earlier outreach.