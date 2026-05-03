Steelers Coach Already Rolling Out Several ‘Schematic’ Changes to Fix Mike Tomlin’s Underachieving Defense

The Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh ended in another playoff disappointment, and finally, he decided to part ways with the franchise after 19 years. Since winning the AFC Divisional round in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers had failed to win a single playoff game, and a change was needed, especially in their defense. The franchise decided to bring in legendary head coach Mike McCarthy to the helm, and he has already outlined his desire to continue with the iconic defensive scheme the Steelers have used in the past.

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“The history of the Steelers defense and staying with the 3-4 is important as far as the origin of it, and that’s something we can build off,” said McCarthy. “I’ve been a head coach 18 years, I’ve had one Top 5 defense, and we won a Super Bowl that year. The importance of defense is critical.”

McCarthy’s Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers team had the second-best defense in the league. Ironically, they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011 to win the Lombardi. That year, the Tomlin-coached team had the best defense in the league, but fell short when it mattered.

The Steelers went on to win the Super Bowl a year after that, by beating the Arizona Cardinals, but their defense kept faltering year after year post that success.

Last season, they had one of the most expensive defensive units in the NFL, but ended up finishing 17th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed.

To try and help the team with that, the Steelers have brought in a new defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham. The coach is respected around the league and has been a part of teams like the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. He has already shared his thoughts on the Steelers defense and what his message will be to the players.

“We’re doing it really to fit the players that are here…I’m just trying to find a way to earn my way in this tradition. I don’t have to come up with any gimmicks here at Pittsburgh,” said Graham in a press conference. “There doesn’t have to be any slogans. The Steel Curtain. I told the players when I first met with them, we’re all trying to earn our position in that tradition in 2026. That’s why I’m so excited to be here”.

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Graham has the experience of winning the Super Bowl as the linebackers coach of the Patriots in 2014. He certainly will be looking to work with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to help turn the defense around. The franchise also made some decent defensive additions in the draft that are expected to help coach Graham and McCarthy to revive the Steelers idenity.

Aside from their defense, there are also major question marks about the team’s offense, especially the QB position, which is still waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

The Rodgers Factor: How Uncertainty Shapes Pittsburgh’s 2026

As part of their 2026 strategy, the Steelers have placed a UFA tender on Rodgers. This most certainly gives the Steelers a lot of leverage and assurance that they will have Rodgers back at some point.

Earlier, it was expected that he would update the team about his status before the draft, but the player has not done that despite holding conversations with McCarthy, who is his former coach.

Many have started to raise questions on Rodgers’ availability, and the likes of Will Howard have gotten shouts to occupy the QB position for the Steelers, but former coach Mike Tomlin still believes Rodgers will be the guy for McCarthy when the regular season resumes.

“Man, if you got a gun to my head, I’d say it’s AR,” Tomlin said during his TV appearance with CBS. “I just think being around him for the 12 months that I’m around him, he’s got a love affair with the game of football, and not only the game, but the process, the informal moments, the development of younger guys, the interaction with teammates. I think he has an addiction to that, and there’s only one way to feed it, and certainly, he is still capable and in really good shape. So I think, at the end of the day, he’ll play football.”

Rodgers finished the last season with an impressive record of 24 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions for 3,322 passing yards. Moreover, his potential leadership could help McCarthy’s message get across to the team better.