Steelers Coach Warned of ‘Apex Predators’ After Mike McCarthy Raids Deion Sanders’ Colorado Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rebuilding their coaching staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy. But in that process, the team reached out to Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line coach, Domata Peko. However, that move comes with a clear warning, because Peko will have to manage what many around the league describe as “Apex Predators.”

“The Steelers have a pretty crazy lineage going back to Coach Mitchell as D-line coaches…and Peko’s just young; I don’t know if he’s good,” Williamson said on the Steelers YouTube channel. “I assume they think he’s a good coach. I’m not saying he’s a bad coach, but that’s a hard position to coach. And people I trust have equated it to being like a lion tamer, because you get a lot of big personalities with some obscene talents, you know, all across the defensive front… apex predators.”

“I always joke, that’s like trying to block a cheetah, then you got to block a rhino, then you got to block a gorilla. There’s so many varieties of velociraptors, and so that’s a tougher job and a more important job than you think. They must have extreme faith in Peko, but he has not coached long and does not have much of a resume, just young in the coaching world,” Williamson said.

The Steelers set the bar high in 2025. That season, the defensive line ranked third in the league, recording a PFF WAR of 1.0297 and a PFF grade of 76.9.

The defensive front features Cam Heyward, who enters his 16th season, along with Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, and Yahya Black. Notably, Harmon and Black arrived through the draft last spring and still combined for 55 tackles. Unsurprisingly, Cameron Heyward led the group with 38 solo tackles, 40 assists, and 3.5 sacks across 17 games.

All in all, Peko is stepping into a young room that still needs polishing. Harmon and Black performed decently as rookies, but the next step has to come, especially getting after the quarterback. After all, six total QB hits won’t cut it.

On the other hand, Benton took a leap, yet his run defense still comes and goes. On top of that, Peko may be coaching alongside Cam Heyward, a near peer, in what could be Heyward’s final season if he even decides to return, and that’s where the risk comes in.

Mike McCarthy could’ve played it safe. He could’ve kept Karl Dunbar or brought in another proven veteran. Instead, he handed Peko a major responsibility and a chance to show he belongs at this level. If it works, it won’t just help the line; it’ll say a lot about McCarthy’s eye for the future.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes now face real consequences. Peko brings 15 years of NFL experience, and his exit strips leadership from a defensive line still shaping its identity. As a result, this latest staff shakeup forces Sanders to move quickly and secure a replacement before the season gains momentum. But on the other hand, Mike McCarthy got a good coach in Peko.

Domata Peko might be a big signing for Mike McCarthy

Domata Peko brings a resume that fits the Pittsburgh Steelers far better than it might look at first glance. He spent 11 seasons battling in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he built a reputation as a steady and physical force inside. He also logged time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens, which only deepened his understanding of different systems.

Because of that, his experience in the division should help Mike McCarthy. Peko has also been praised by Ben Roethlisberger. The former Steelers quarterback faced him plenty of times and believes Peko can help the team.

“When you went to Cincinnati, you knew were gonna be sore because of the cheap shots. This guy was not one. This guy was a guy that you respected. He respected the game, he respected the players, so I have a lot of respect for him. I think that’s a great pickup for them,” Roethlisberger said.

Recently, Peko also spoke about joining the Steelers.

“You’re always blessed when you get an opportunity to elevate,” Peko said to Thee Pregame Network. “And especially with an organization like Pittsburgh, the Steelers. Don’t get much better than that… gotta go to the next level and help out Coach Mike McCarthy, which is a blessing for me. Spent some time with him in Dallas, and I’m happy to get back to work with him with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Because of that background, Peko can make the Steelers’ defensive line tough, productive, and disruptive, at least that’s what the Steel City is hoping for.