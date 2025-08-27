Cole Holcomb’s Wife Shares Emotional Update as Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster

The 2025 roster cut has been hard on everyone. One of the most shocking headlines was the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ release of DeMarvin Leal, Chuck Clark, James Pierre, and Beanie Bishop. But you know who made the cut? Cole Holcomb, the guy two winters ago, had to be carted off the field with a devastating injury. And he didn’t see the field until the 2025 preseason. But those who thought the Steelers would let go of their tackling machine over this might not understand the sport really well. As the roster cut decisions grabbed the headlines with Holcomb as starting LB, his wife couldn’t help but share her reaction.

It wasn’t a long message or video talking about her husband making the 53-man roster. Instead, it was a simple photo with just the year. His wife, Casey Holcomb, shared the picture from November 2023, when the star linebacker was lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to monitors with his hands gesturing ‘rock on.’ All she wrote on the image was “2023…” It was a reminder of those anxious nights and the steep mountain Holcomb had to climb.

But the very next story showed a positive update. Holcomb, sporting the Steelers jersey #55, was on the football field; eyes filled with determination. And the caption read, “2025…” In two simple Instagram stories, Casey showed her husband’s comeback. And why wouldn’t she? Against all odds, and after a grind-it-all rehab year, her husband’s name is on the Steelers’ 2025 roster. For those following his journey, it’s the comeback story everyone could root for. Not only did he survive the roughest chapter of his professional life, but he also walked (okay, maybe sprinted) his way back onto the list of 53. And that’s not ordinary.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Despite staying away from the field for around 1.5 years, Holcomb didn’t lose his athleticism—the very thing that made him a defining piece on the Pittsburgh roster. “I got my confidence back. It feels good,” he said on his preseason comeback. Of course, the first game was a bit challenging as he could only record one assisted tackle in 25 snaps. But once that was over, Holcomb returned to “the normalcy of playing ball again.” And his performance against the Buccaneers is proof of that.

In 34 snaps, he recorded four tackles, including three as solo ones. He admitted, “It felt like things calmed down, and I was able to get back to doing my thing.” Since his debut season with the Steelers, Holcomb has been one of the key names on the defense. In the eight games he played in 2023, he recorded 54 total tackles, including 31 solo. So, of course, he made it to the 53-roster; there wasn’t any doubt about it since he returned to his team in preseason.

Cole Holcomb is ready to prove his worth

Holcomb’s return to the gridiron is being considered a ‘defining moment’ for the Steelers. Even though he could only play eight games in his debut season, it was enough to showcase his explosive athleticism. Regardless of which quarterback of the AFC North came before him (mind you, it included Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson), he knew how to take care of them. And guess what? Both the games against these two were won by the Steelers. Now he’s back, and the entire team is overjoyed, but none more than DC Teryl Austin.

“When [Holcomb] was starting for us, he was coming along and playing really good football,” Austin said in the preseason. “I’m hoping that continues. If Cole gets back and continues to progress and gets to 100%, we really can have three every-down linebackers. I think that’s pretty important.” He was talking about Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson, besides Holcomb.

When he returned in the preseason, Austin admitted that he didn’t have many expectations. All he wanted was for the linebacker to settle in and get “used to the speed of the game.” The Steelers’ defensive success (vision of clinching the playoff berth) appears to be directly proportional to Holcomb’s progress. A lot happened in the time he wasn’t active, and many might have even forgotten how good Holcomb is. That’s why he returned with the mindset to prove that he can “still play,” and he’s back.