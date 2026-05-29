Concerning Trend Emerges for Steelers as Aaron Rodgers & Co. Struggles in OTAs

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers have brought back QB1 Aaron Rodgers, the AFC North champions are already in a race against time, with cracks in the offense already surfacing in the OTAs. Unlike last season, when AROD showed up after the OTAs, the 42-year-old was early, and it appeared that Rodgers would seamlessly fit back into the scheme of things, especially with the franchise hiring his former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

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Unfortunately for Steelers fans, this hasn’t been the case, as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo has revealed some concerning updates about the chemistry in the offense.

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“I’m just going to be very generic with you, and I will just say Aaron Rodgers and his receivers are still working to get on the same page,” Fittipaldo said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s The Fan Morning Show, via Steelersnation.

For the Pittsburgh faithful, this jumps out to be a concerning update as Fittipaldo, without mentioning a lot of details, stated that Rodgers was struggling to get on the same page with his receivers. The franchise has new additions to the WR room, Michael Pittman Jr., and rookie Germie Bernard.

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Pittman was traded to the Pitt from the Indianapolis Colts, and the team then signed him on a three-year, $59 million contract extension after recording 80 receptions for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns last year. On the other hand, Bernard was drafted in the second round (47th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. Over his decorated college career at Michigan State, Washington, and Alabama, he caught 155 passes for 2,203 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Both players have major expectations on their shoulders, especially with McCarthy expected to run an offense with multiple 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, and three receivers) lineups, stressing the importance of having three or more starting-caliber players at the position. Hence, it will be important for both Pittman and Bernard to iron out any issues they have with Rodgers to ensure smooth sailing in the 2026 season.

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Another thing working in the new receiving duo’s favor is a similar situation that arose ahead of last season, when reports revealed Rodgers had problems with DK Metcalf over chemistry-related issues.

“While Rodgers’ quick release has married well with DK Metcalf’s ability to win on slants, the QB hasn’t been able to unlock his big-play threat downfield,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported.

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But the duo worked on these issues as Metcalf recorded 59 receptions on 99 targets for 850 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per reception on the season. This shows that even though their chemistry isn’t there, these players will come together for the better of the team.

For Rodgers, who is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL, winning is certainly a motivation that has kept him in the league for so long. He is known to hold players accountable, and this may sometimes ruffle some feathers, but McCarthy will be familiar with his ways, having coached him previously during their time together in Green Bay.

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While the team did well to add some quality WRs in the offseason, there is one receiver on the Steelers who will be going into the 2026 campaign with a lot riding on his shoulders.

Is Steelers’ Roman Wilson up for a “make-or-break season” in 2026?

As questions are raised about the Pittsburgh receiving room, one name has been pushed around in the pecking order as a result of an inconsistent first two years in the league is Roman Wilson. He was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan. But since joining the roster, the third-year star has failed to make a significant impact.

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But this low production isn’t all his fault, as Wilson was sidelined for the majority of his rookie season after suffering a severe ankle injury early in training camp. Then, in the 2025 season, he recorded 12 receptions for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns across 13 games while showing sparks of potential but failing to perform on a consistent basis.

Hence, Steelers insider Mike DeFabo believes Roman Wilson could be facing a “make-or-break season” in 2026.

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“Throughout the rest of the offseason and into training camp, Wilson will be one of the key players to continue to monitor,” DeFabo wrote. “It’s not hyperbolic to say this could become a make-or-break season that determines his future with the Steelers.”

With these rumblings about issues in the receiving room, the onus will be on Aaron Rodgers and his Super Bowl-winning head coach, Mike McCarthy, to turn things around quickly and push for a Peyton Manning-esque career end for the four-time MVP.