Conditions Set For Mike Tomlin Firing as Ben Roethlisberger Has a Worrying Steelers HC Admission

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t fire head coaches. That’s not tradition. Since 1969, they’ve only had three: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin. They build statues before pink slips. So when Matt Canada was axed midseason in 2023, it didn’t just raise eyebrows; it shattered precedent. Which brings us to Tomlin. He’s never had a losing season in 18 years. His worst record is 8-8. But 2025 feels different. The pressure’s mounting, and for the first time in nearly two decades, the foundation under Mike Tomlin is showing cracks.

According to Steelers insider Christopher Carter, Tomlin’s job isn’t in immediate danger, but the conditions are quietly lining up. Carter laid it bare on the Locked On Steelers podcast: the organization won’t pay coaches to not coach. Not even coordinators. So when it comes to firing the highest-paid guy in the building? It won’t happen mid-contract unless everything implodes. “They don’t get rid of coaches in the middle of their contracts…don’t like to waste money like that.”

But there’s a blueprint for his exit, and it’s unsettlingly specific. “A, the offensive line didn’t develop. B, they haven’t gotten their new quarterback. And C, the defense hasn’t developed a new nucleus because TJ Watt and Cam Heyward have aged out,” Carter said, laying out the pointers for Tomlin’s exit. If those three things happen, Tomlin’s tenure could be toast.

Le'Veon enjoyed his best years with Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches his team before an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

CBS Sports didn’t help matters by tossing Tomlin atop their “hot seat” rankings heading into 2025. Despite his .630 win percentage, they labeled the Steelers as stuck in mediocrity – good enough to keep Tomlin’s job safe, but not good enough to win when it matters. Since their last Super Bowl appearance in 2010, Pittsburgh is 3-9 in the postseason. Their previous playoff win? 2016. Six straight losses later, and it’s clear that reputation alone isn’t buying much patience anymore. The report even floated a scenario where Rodgers flames out and the team misses the playoffs again, calling it a potential end to the Tomlin era.

The Steelers’ roster doesn’t exactly scream ‘title contender,’ either. The offensive line, ranked 21st by PFF, is raw, injury-prone, and full of question marks. Dan Moore Jr. is gone. Zach Frazier is a future star, but Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu are still learning on the fly. If they click, great. If not? Rodgers is toast by Week 8. The safety room might be an even bigger problem. They dealt away Minkah Fitzpatrick and patched the hole with Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott – two players who haven’t exactly struck fear into offenses lately. It’s a gamble, and the payout could be brutal if it doesn’t hit. And legends are raising alarms about it already.

Roethlisberger sounds alarm on identity loss under Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t ready to let this slide. On his Footbahlin podcast, the Steelers legend called out the Fitzpatrick trade as more than just a roster shift – it was a culture blow. “It feels like you’re losing a lot of the Steelers cultural guys that are in there and that know what it is,” he said. “You’re bringing guys in that are one-year guys in here. Maybe two-year guys. They know about the Steelers logo, but they don’t really know it. It’s not branded in their chest. It’s not Yellowstoned on their chest.” That’s not just a shot at the locker room – it’s a quiet warning to Tomlin that the identity of this team is slipping.

Big Ben admitted Jalen Ramsey’s arrival was “interesting,” but he also questioned how much safety Ramsey even plays. Translation: Fitzpatrick’s leadership can’t be replaced with raw talent. Big Ben also pointed to Jonnu Smith as possibly the bigger acquisition, “A wide receiver playing tight end kind of guy. It could be something pretty cool.” But even in his compliments, you could hear the concern.

And that caution matters. When a franchise icon starts raising red flags about identity and leadership. Especially after the team just brought in a 41-year-old quarterback, overhauled its core, and traded away the soul of its defense – you have to wonder: is Mike Tomlin still driving this train? Or is he trying to hold it together while it speeds toward a cliff? Either way, the clock is ticking louder than ever.