Condolences Pour In From Steelers as MLB Announces Tragic Passing of Pittsburgh Hero at 89

Defending AFC North champions, the Pittsburgh Steelers, joined countless other sporting fans to mourn the loss of Steel City legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski. The Pittsburgh Pirates legend tragically passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, February 20. Mazeroski is survived by his two sons, Darren and David, and his four grandchildren. Celebrating the Pittsburgh icon’s incredible life, the Steelers released a statement on X.

“We send our condolences to the Pirates organization, and Bill Mazeroski’s family, and loved ones. May he rest in peace,” the NFL franchise replied to the post shared by the Pirates.

Similarly, the MLB also issued a statement commemorating the illustrious life of Bill Mazeroski.

“We are saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski, who hit one of the greatest home runs in baseball history,” the league’s statement started out before highlighting his incredible accolades.

Mazeroski played in Pittsburgh over a 17-year tenure after signing with the Pirates at 17 in 1954. However, the star second baseman had to wait two years in the minors before receiving his big league call-up in the middle of the 1956 season. Mazeroski then needed two more seasons to showcase his greatness, earning his first All-Star appearance.

He also won the Gold Glove Award and finished eighth in NL MVP voting for the 1958 season. However, this was just the start, as Bill Mazeroski played a crucial role in the Pirates’ 1960 season, where the franchise won an NL-high 95 games and reached the World Series. Against the New York Yankees, Mazeroski was the protagonist in one of the most iconic moments in MLB history as he smashed the series-winning walk-off home run in Game 7 to help Pittsburgh become world champions with a 10-9 win.

This glorious hit by Mazeroski is still the only walk-off homer in Game 7 of a World Series. The Pirates icon then decided to hang up his boots in 1972 after a stellar career with 2,016 hits and two World Series titles. Mazeroski also won eight Gold Glove awards, which is tied for the third-most among second basemen in league history. The Pirates retired Mazeroski’s No. 9 jersey in 1987, and then the legendary second baseman was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.

Hence, reflecting on the incredible career of Bill Mazeroski, the Pittsburgh Pirates owner, Bob Nutting had an emotional response.

Bob Nutting gets emotional after Bill Mazeroski’s death

After the tragic passing of Bill Mazeroski, the owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bob Nutting reflected on his interactions with the legendary second baseman. In his statement, Nutting highlighted how Mazeroski’s name will always remain synonymous with the franchise.

“Everyone across the Pirates organization is deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Mazeroski,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting said, as per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Maz was one of a kind — a true Pirates legend, a National Baseball Hall of Famer, and one of the finest defensive second basemen the game has ever seen. His name will always be tied to the biggest home run in baseball history and the 1960 World Series championship, but I will remember him most for the person he was: humble, gracious, and proud to be a Pirate.”

Nutting also spoke about inducting Bill Mazeroski into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022, which he described as a special moment for the franchise.

“I feel fortunate to have spent time with Maz over the years. Welcoming him and his family back to Pittsburgh as part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022 was a special moment for all of us.

“Our hearts are with his sons, Darren and David, and the entire Mazeroski family. Maz was a great man who will be deeply missed.”

Bill Mazeroski’s legacy will be immortalized in Pittsburgh’s sporting history, from his iconic 1960 World Series-winning home run to his status as one of baseball’s greatest defenders. The city mourns the loss of a true legend who was the true representation of the Steel City.