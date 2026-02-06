Steelers Confirm Double Hiring Decision for Mike McCarthy Amid Coaching Overhaul

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ disappointing wild-card loss to the Houston Texans exposed problems on both sides of the ball. As a result, general manager Omar Khan appears determined to leave no stone unturned to build a sustainable roster for the coming seasons. With changes already underway, recent reports suggest that two more new names could soon be joining the team.

“Texas Tech’s C.J. Ah You has accepted the outside linebackers coach job with the #Steelers, sources tell @CBSSports,” insider Matt Zenitz reported on X. “The former NFL defensive end has coached standouts such as David Bailey and Romello Height at Texas Tech.”

Before You, the role was held by Denzel Martin, who had been with the team since 2016 and was promoted to lead outside linebackers coach starting in 2023.

He stayed in that job through the 2025 season after serving first as an assistant outside linebackers coach from 2020 to 2022 and earlier as a coaching assistant and scouting assistant. Pittsburgh’s outside linebacker group, including T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig, improved their pass-rushing skills under Martin.

However, the fresh reports of changes in the coaching team don’t just end with the linebacker positions. The team is also eyeing a replacement for their special team’s assistant coach, and leaks suggest that they might have already found one.

“The Steelers are expected to hire Derius Swinton II as a senior special teams assistant coach, a source tells @NFLonCBS,” Jonathan Jones wrote on X. “Swinton heads to Pittsburgh after 3 seasons in Las Vegas with 3 different coaches.”

This is a developing story…

