Congratulations Pour in For Mike Tomlin’s Family as Wife Kiya Sends Sentimental Message After Major Career Milestone

“So proud of all the work this wonderful woman has put in for Steelers Style,” Mike Tomlin once said like a proud hubby. Before the headlines and recognition as a designer, Kiya Tomlin was a pre-med student at William & Mary, where she met Mike while she brought her sewing machine to campus. She made her own prom dress and created clothes for her roommates. Fashion wasn’t just a side interest—it was her passion.

And that early passion Kiya had for designing has grown into something much bigger. In September 2025, she’ll be honored with the WWR Impact Award. It is an annual recognition given to women making meaningful contributions to empowerment and women’s health advocacy. Kiya shared the announcement with a simple but joyful message: “So excited to be a part of this!” She now joins a list of past honorees like Sheila E. and Michele Michaels, stepping into a space where her work and voice have earned their place.

But for Kiya, 2025 isn’t just about awards—it’s a season of career milestones. Earlier this year, she was featured in Sports Illustrated after her boutique was named the 2025 Best Women’s Clothing Boutique by Pittsburgh Magazine. “This acknowledgment means so much and reflects the work we’ve been building over the last two decades,” she wrote, sharing her gratitude with followers. “Thank you all for your incredible support—it truly means the world.” It was a proud moment that recognized not just her designs, but the years of steady work behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiya Tomlin | Sustainable Women’s Fashion + Licensed NFL Apparel (@kiyatomlin) Expand Post

AD

And that hard work got her the recognition from Forbes as well. Earlier this year, Kiya shared the news with a simple, grateful message: “I’m so honored to have been featured in @forbes!” The feature didn’t just spotlight her as a designer—it highlighted what sets her apart in today’s fashion world. Forbes wrote, “In a world where fast fashion dominates the industry, Kiya Tomlin stands out as a beacon of sustainability, creativity, and integrity, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and make a difference in the world of fashion and beyond.” It was another meaningful nod to the values she’s stayed true to over the years.

And it doesn’t stop there. Kiya also announced her interview with Authority Magazine, which will be included in a new book focused on slow fashion. “I’m excited to announce that my interview with Authority Magazine will be included in a new book about slow fashion!” she wrote. That magazine will be donating proceeds to Remake, The Polaris Project, and The Undivide Project, making the feature even more meaningful. And the more she shines, the louder her fans cheer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans show up loud for Kiya Tomlin’s moment, and it’s all love

The energy around Kiya Tomlin’s big year is hard to miss. But her fans are letting her know just how much they’re celebrating her new career milestone. “Congratulations. Can’t wait to see what’s to come,” one Steelers fan commented—and honestly, same. Kiya has racked up major awards and national features this year—and it feels like she’s only just getting started. The support she is getting reflects pure, genuine excitement.

It’s like fans have been waiting for this moment, and it shows. The admiration is real, with one person cheering, “OMGness! Incredible! Congratulations, Kiya,” and the reaction couldn’t be more relatable. That kind of joy shows how much people love seeing someone finally get the spotlight they deserve. It’s that feeling of watching someone you admire win and thinking, ‘Yep, about time.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And “This is amazing and so deserving!!” one fan shared, and it perfectly captures the emotional weight of the moment. People have seen the care and effort Kiya puts into every piece she designs. This isn’t just some trending news; it’s recognition that feels earned. And for fans, that matters.

That sense of connection is especially clear in the love for her brand. One fan put it best: “Congratulations definitely need this recognition! Quality clothing, comfortable and stylish!!! Also, the Coach T collections!!! 🖤💛” That’s the thing—people don’t just admire Kiya’s work from a distance; they wear it, rep it, and feel connected to it. From the Pittsburgh pride to the Coach T collabs, her designs hit home. That black and yellow heart? It says everything. Fans are proud, hyped, and fully celebrating this well-earned moment.