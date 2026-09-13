Steelers Could Face Rough Playing Conditions vs. Falcons Despite Complete Acrisure Surface Overhaul

In what was already going to be a test for the Pittsburgh Steelers after parting ways with legendary coach Mike Tomlin after 19 years, they have another problem haunting them. Acrisure Stadium has long been criticized for its surface, being ranked the worst NFL field in February. But even after a complete overhaul, reports suggest the conditions are still unplayable, with the development coming just before their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

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SteelerNation reported on X about the weary conditions of the field and that it looked “pretty tore up” as the college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the UCF Knights took place. The network director of the Fans First Sports Network, Jeff Hartman, quoted that post, criticizing that the Panthers and Steelers “can’t work out a schedule which avoids them playing at Acrisure the same weekend.”

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This happened just two months after the Steelers installed the new Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass in July for the sod to take root.

One can say that Hartman’s criticism isn’t misplaced, as the stadium has been under scrutiny for a long time. This ranges from a lack of ushers to chained fences that caused congestion, to seats so bright that the fans’ view on TV was disrupted.

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But if we look back at just last year’s saga, we can find several players complaining about the field. The Acrisure was previously made of Kentucky bluegrass, which, although resilient, wasn’t able to withstand the constant use by the Steelers, the Panthers, and high school games, needing to be re-sodded two to three times per season, according to the primary owner and team president of the Steelers, Art Rooney.

But this wasn’t the only reason for the Steelers to act quickly. In a 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns last season in October 2025, the field was so worn that safety Miles Killebrew sustained a non-contact knee injury and underwent surgery, ending his season. Tomlin said Killebrew’s injury was “significant” and described the field conditions as “poor.”

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Pittsburgh star quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back, saying that the field was “borderline unplayable” and that it “got real beat up.” Furthermore, Steelers defensive lineman and NFLPA rep Cameron Heyward described the conditions as “s***.”

With Heyward commenting on it, the NFLPA didn’t let the harsh conditions go unnoticed, conveying the same to the NFL. But the turning point for the Steelers and Rooney to flip the coin came this February, when the NFLPA report cards reportedly ranked Acrisure Stadium last in the survey for field quality among all NFL teams, giving it an F- grade.

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But now that the Steelers have made a ton of changes to the field and the stadium, they wouldn’t want to return to day zero like last year.

Steelers Promise New Experiences for Fans At Acrisure Stadium

Though new reports suggest that the Stadium’s condition hasn’t improved, the Steelers released a blog just four days ago listing the new changes they will bring to the fan experience as part of the stadium’s 25th anniversary. Vice President of Stadium Operations and Management Jay Roberts noted these as a way to “deliver a memorable gameday experience for every fan who walks through their gates.”

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One of the enhancements is the 1933 Club, which features “upscale services and amenities and exclusive opportunities to get closer to the players,” located on the ground level.

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Also, the NFL Draft Clock, which counted down the days to the Draft, will now assume a new in-season role, counting down the days to the next Steelers game.

The Acrisure Stadium also brings new graphics and visual content to live performances, including a Fan Zone Stage that hosts “in-game musical performances from DJs to bands,” according to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com.

The stadium also features a new TribLIVE Terrace, showcasing original newspapers and articles from 1975 to the early 2000s, offering fans a walk down memory lane. Fans could also watch the games on TVs here.

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Though all these changes certainly elevate the fans’ experience, it would be no good if the players they cheer for keep getting frustrated with the lack of playing conditions.