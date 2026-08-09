Steelers Could Get Nothing for Mike Tomlin After Previously Expecting Massive Trade Haul

Past precedents suggest that an NFL head coach stepping down from his position mid-contract freezes his contract, and if he chooses to re-enter a coaching position on another team, his former team receives compensation in trade-capital/cash in return, depending on the coach’s level of expertise, NFL legacy, and the remaining years of his contract. The most recent example would be Sean Payton.

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After stepping down from the New Orleans Saints HC role, Payton started working as a studio analyst for Fox Sports on NFL Sunday. The following season, he landed the Denver Broncos job, while the Saints acquired a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in return.

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So while Mike Tomlin stepping down after the 2025 Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans came as a shock to the Steelers fanbase, thoughts of a possible trade overhaul in the future put a band-aid over his loss. Now, that band-aid may be ripped open following recent revelations by NFL Analyst Mike Florio.

“Tomlin’s contract could, in theory, make him a free agent immediately. It all comes down to the terms of his contract. And because NFL head-coaching contracts aren’t available publicly or through databases to which many have access (like player contracts), it won’t be easy to know exactly what Tomlin’s contract says,” NBC’s Mike Florio noted in a report.

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Similar to Payton, Mike Tomlin has since joined NBC’s Football Night in America broadcasting team for the 2026 season as a studio analyst. However, their situations differ, since Payton’s contract had around 3 years left when he chose to step down. So when he became the Broncos’ head coach, the Saints still held considerable contractual control over his future.

But Tomlin signed a contract extension in 2024, keeping him in Pittsburgh for 2 years with an additional team option in 2027. When Tomlin stepped down, the Pittsburgh Steelers had not exercised the 2027 option, as the last date to do so was March 1, 2026.

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“The question is whether the team loaded into the document the ability to seek compensation from another team, if he returns after the date by which his contract would have otherwise expired,” Florio added.

It’s also unclear whether the 1-year team option would play out in Tomlin’s case. Would he technically be under contract if he returns to coaching in 2027? Would the Steelers be left empty-handed after this season when his contract was supposed to expire? Most concerning, however, is exactly how much the Steelers might miss out on if the situation takes the worst possible route.

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No picks, no franchise QB, and an AFC North nightmare

Former NFL HC John Gruden iterated his belief that Mike Tomlin is worth much more than “a first-round pick” in his recent appearance on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast.

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“If you get a guy like Mike Tomlin, you know he’s going to hire a good group of coaches and he’s going to develop players,” Gruden said. “That’s worth a lot more than a first-round pick, if you ask me.”

Gruden himself experienced a similar high-value trade when he was sent to Tampa Bay, costing Oakland two first-round and two second-round picks. In his first season with the Bucs, Gruden won Super Bowl XXXVII with Tomlin as the DBs coach at that time.

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So if Gruden believes the Super Bowl XLIII-winning HC is worth more than a first-round pick, you best believe the Steelers will rue missing out on all the draft capital they could get for Tomlin in the future. Especially with no franchise QB to replace Aaron Rodgers after his retirement, who will play his final NFL season in 2026.

What’s worse is that AFC North divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals were listed among 4 teams that Mike Tomlin could find himself at in the future. The Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor has been unable to take the team into the playoffs in 3 seasons. And a 4th straight failure could seemingly push him out.

Facing Mike Tomlin on the sidelines, while Pittsburgh gets no compensation, is a sight no Steelers fan would relish.