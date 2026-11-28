Aaron Rodgers thought he was dropping the final word on his messy divorce from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week when he blasted head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show. Instead, the 42-year-old quarterback found himself caught in the crosshairs of Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday, even though he was “barred” from the facility. As the Steelers dismantled the Denver Broncos in a dominant 27-5 victory (broadcast on Amazon Prime Video), the home crowd let their feelings known through a profane chant.

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“F— you Rodgers,” the fans shouted in unison in the fourth quarter of the game on Friday.

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Even sports reporter Kari Anderson highlighted this in her coverage, saying, “A chant of “F*** you Rodgers” from some Steelers fans is audible on the broadcast. So far, this has been a dominant form of revenge for Pittsburgh after everything that went down with Aaron Rodgers this week.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers couldn’t even enter the Steelers facility to confront the higher-ups. So he decided to put his voice up on McAfee’s talk show. The quarterback even sent a text message to play-by-play commentator Al Michaels, trying to justify why he went to McAfee’s show after Michaels called the blowout.

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“A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room,” Rodgers told play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels through a text message. “The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leak at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to McAfee.”

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It seemed like a jab at Tom Brady, who had criticized Rodgers on Thursday for violating the “sanctity of an NFL locker room” during his appearance on FOX Sports.

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Rodgers was certainly shocked earlier in the week when he received a phone call from tight end Pat Freiermuth and learned that he was being benched for the Week 12 game. In retaliation, the quarterback took to The Pat McAfee Show and lashed out at head coach Mike McCarthy for putting him on the sideline. What irked him was the fact that McCarthy didn’t even bring up the word “benching” during their previous conversations.

“Last Wednesday, we’re in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rogers revealed on The Pat McAfee Show. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.

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“Doesn’t come to the first walkthrough. Doesn’t come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting, and we don’t have a team meeting Saturday night for whatever reason in Philly. And then comes Sunday, when obviously we struggled, and the product wasn’t great.”

He further ripped into the head coach’s lack of interest in the defense. Well, according to Rodgers, McCarthy blatantly refused to lean into the defensive players. He went on to criticize McCarthy for mistaking the Steelers for the Green Bay Packers during halftime.

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On the other hand, Mason Rudolph stepped into the starting lineup in place of Rodgers and helped Pittsburgh cruise to a statement win. He played clean, turnover-free football. The quarterback completed 9-of-15 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. It’s worth noting that the Broncos were 8-2 coming into the game. Yet, the Steelers’ defense didn’t let it score more than five points.

Rodgers’ text message did little to dampen the celebration in the Steel City. Snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 7-4, McCarthy and Rudolph delivered the loudest possible response on the field. Meanwhile, the Steelers fans proved that they have already moved on from their former quarterback through their chants in the final quarter of the Week 12 game.