On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to write the final chapter of Aaron Rodgers’ career for him. A short, cold press release announced his benching, followed quickly by the naming of his replacement. By Wednesday, the four-time MVP had rewritten the ending himself.

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Mike McCarthy and the top brass thought they had quietly ushered him out the back door, putting the drama to bed for good. Instead, after being “excused” from the facility on Wednesday morning following a play-calling mutiny, Rodgers refused to go quietly. Hours later, he hopped on The Pat McAfee Show and blew the lid off what was really happening behind closed doors with the very coach he brought to Pittsburgh. It was an interview where Rodgers quite willingly pressed the self-destruct button himself.

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“If you don’t change the play-calling or if you bench me, you should release me.”

That’s what Rodgers told McCarthy. And as far as the 42-year-old was concerned, his time in black-and-gold was already over well before ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the Steelers were releasing him on Wednesday evening.

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Earlier on the show, when McAfee asked if there was any path back to the team, Rodgers didn’t hesitate. “At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has definitely sailed,” he said, before revealing just how bad things had gotten with McCarthy.

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McCarthy never even had the courtesy to tell him he was being benched, Rodgers revealed. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was the one to break the news to him over the phone. And even Freiermuth learned about this shocking news through social media.

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“I was talking to ‘Muth and a couple other guys, and he said, ‘I can’t believe they’re doing this,’ and I said, ‘Doing what?’ I didn’t know, and he told me,” Rodgers revealed. “I didn’t hear from Mike, wrapping up our conversation that we had at about 6:15-6:30, and still haven’t heard from people over there.”

For Rodgers, hearing the news that way had to feel like the ultimate betrayal. The breaking point stemmed from weeks of mounting frustration over Pittsburgh’s stagnant offense, a stretch where the team failed to crack 20 points in back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Rodgers admitted on the show that he initially wanted to take over the offensive play-calling himself, though he knew McCarthy would never sign off on it.

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Instead, the two worked out an under-the-radar compromise. Quarterbacks coach Tom Arth would take over relaying the plays into his headset during games, a setup they actually practiced on Tuesday.

When McCarthy suddenly backed out of the plan during their Tuesday evening meetings, Rodgers responded with an ultimatum. He wanted to be released. McCarthy, however, stood his ground, making it clear that he was going to “do what’s right by the organization.” That meant moving on from his quarterback, something he could have made clear from the beginning. The entire situation also put the franchise in a difficult position, especially since McCarthy had publicly declared his full support for Rodgers just 24 hours earlier.

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But the biggest revelations came when Rodgers explained why he wanted McCarthy to give up play-calling duties in the first place. According to the four-time MVP, his head coach had practically checked out of his job. He even described a bizarre incident inside the quarterback room ahead of their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rodgers revealed. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room [as if] nothing happened.”

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Rodgers claimed this was not a one-time incident but part of a pattern that had been going on since training camp. He alleged that McCarthy missed Thursday’s offensive meeting, skipped Friday’s walkthroughs, missed Saturday morning’s meeting, and suddenly canceled Saturday night’s team meeting in Philadelphia.

Rodgers also said that he and general manager Omar Khan had previously joked about McCarthy falling asleep. However, he initially approached his coach out of genuine concern for his health. “If you’re falling asleep in meetings, you’re unhealthy,” Rodgers explained.

Then came what Rodgers described as the “nail in the coffin” during halftime in Philadelphia. While addressing the Steelers’ locker room, McCarthy allegedly shouted, “One, two, three, Packers!” mistakenly calling out his former Green Bay team. NFL insider Jordan Schultz has since backed up the claim, citing multiple sources.

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Rodgers further claimed that McCarthy still holds a grudge over his firing in Green Bay in 2018. He alleged that the coach had told a staff member he still hadn’t forgiven Rodgers for it. He also questioned McCarthy’s involvement with the team, claiming that he hadn’t been watching film or connecting with players in the locker room.

Still, the four-time MVP did not try to make himself look like the victim. He accepted responsibility for pushing Khan to hire McCarthy. “It’s on me because I vouched for him and I had the hope it was going to be different,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I am not a victim. I’m accountable.”

Meanwhile, the fallout inside Pittsburgh’s facility quickly reached a point of no return. Most Steelers players declined to speak to reporters during Wednesday’s open locker room session, and while initial reports suggested Pittsburgh was hesitant to cut ties, Rodgers’ public airing of the franchise’s dirty laundry left the front office with no other choice. Just hours after his interview wrapped, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers are officially releasing Rodgers.

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The divorce is now final, leaving Pittsburgh in complete disarray ahead of Friday’s high-stakes showdown against the 8-2 Denver Broncos. With Mason Rudolph stepping in under center and Rodgers officially a free agent, Mike McCarthy now has far more than just Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes to worry about—he has to keep his locker room from falling apart after one of the ugliest public implosions in Steelers history