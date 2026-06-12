Steelers Cut Ties With Promising Lineman After Taking Major Step to Bolster Aaron Rodgers’ Protection

The first offseason under coach Mike McCarthy has already seen the Pittsburgh Steelers make a lot of changes in the way things operate. Undoubtedly, Aaron Rodgers is going to be pivotal to the Steelers’ chances, but the team also has other areas to resolve if it wants to snap out of its playoff losing streak.

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As part of their offseason moves, the franchise has made some big contract extensions on the defensive end. However, there has not been a major noise on the offensive end, aside from an update about an exit in the offensive line.

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The Steelers decided to part ways with tackle Aiden Williams, just six months after he signed with them. Cal Admoitis was the other player released by the team to make way for WR Joaquin Davis and DB Daryl Porter.

Aiden Williams joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft after spending his entire collegiate career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. With the Bulldogs, Williams was part of an O-line ranked as the seventh-best rushing attack nationally, which averaged 243.8 yards per game while also leading the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

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Williams was waived by Pittsburgh amid final roster cuts and re-signed to the team’s practice squad, where he finished with 54 snaps as the left guard in the Steelers’ first preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play in either of the team’s next two exhibition contests. Post that, he was released ahead of the final roster cuts before re-signing as part of the Steelers’ practice squad.

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The Pittsburgh front office once again released him on September 3. A month later, he was signed by the Carolina Panthers to their practice squad. After a short stint in the NFC South, Williams returned to the Steelers on a reserve/future contract in January 2026. But now, ahead of the training camp, the 25-year-old won’t be part of the Pittsburgh training camp as the franchise has made continued changes to its offensive line throughout this offseason.

These changes began during the OTAs, as the O-line had a massive gap with veteran guard Isaac Seumalo leaving for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. Hence, Mike McCarthy and offensive line coach James Campen have been reshuffling pieces up front to find the best combination that can protect Aaron Rodgers, who turns 43 in December.

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Steelers make changes to the offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers

After suffering defeat in the AFC Wildcard Round against the Houston Texans, the Steelers are leaving no stone unturned to bring back the Lombardi Trophy after a 17-year gap and have begun making changes to the offensive line. As reported by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have tried out various O-line combinations through the first two weeks of OTAs. The biggest changes have involved Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick, who lined up on the left side after spending most of the past two seasons at right guard. Similarly, Dylan Cook, who took snaps as the left tackle, and Spencer Anderson have been assigned the right side of the line.

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“They’re gifted athletically, the way they’re wired, very smart players,” Mike McCarthy said, sharing the reasoning behind the move. “I just really wanted to get that left side set, and those guys were excited about it, too.”

Fautanu and McCormick have played on the left during college. The former, who was at Washington State, opened up about the measures he’s taking to adapt to this new role.

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“The first day that I took some reps [on the left], obviously it was a little rusty,” Fautanu said, per ESPN. “I haven’t been in the left-hand stance in two years, since probably pre-draft training. But yeah, it’s getting there. Being in a right-hand stance right now, I can do it just like writing with my right hand. I’m not ambidextrous, but if I were to write with my left hand for a year, I’d probably get good at it.”

The team parted ways with Isaac Seumalo in free agency. The veteran added a lot of strength to the O-Line and also had the experience of having won the Super Bowl. With him gone, the team decided to go into the NFL Draft and add Max Iheanachor in the first round and Gennings Dunker. The latter is an offensive tackle, but he could be moved to the guard position.

Rodgers comes into the season aged 42. If the team are to see him perform brilliantly, they will have to protect him with a great O-Line that can help him succeed. Although they have not gone for a major signing, McCarthy has tried to revamp the offensive line using the players’ strengths. Whether it succeeds or not, only time will tell, but if things work out, the Steelers might be able to make a run in the playoffs.