Steelers Cut Ties With QB-Turned-WR Hours After Placing ‘Rare’ Tender on Aaron Rodgers

Essentials Inside The Story The QB-turned-WR first signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

The WR has recorded zero NFL minutes so far.

With the UFA on Aaron Rodgers, the uncertainty around the QB position grows.

There’s still uncertainty looming in Pittsburgh Steelers over last season’s QB1, Aaron Rodgers, but the Steelers placing a rare UFA tender on him does signal a level of commitment. After all, the 42-year-old helped the team win the AFC North title last season. However, that momentum stalled in the playoffs. While the Rodgers situation continues to unfold, the team’s decision to trim the quarterback depth chart followed shortly after.

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“💔💔 Thankful for my time in Pittsburgh and the Steelers organization! Can’t wait to see what’s next!” quarterback-turned-wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee confirmed on social media.

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He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and was the fourth quarterback during training camp while also featuring as a wide receiver, kick returner, and punt returner. Over the past two years, Plumlee has been with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Steelers’ practice squad on October 29 last year.

The Steelers waived him a few days later, but he signed to the practice squad again on November 18 and then signed a reserve/futures deal with the Steelers on January 14. Although he was on three teams, the 25-year-old didn’t play a single minute of NFL football after being the starting quarterback at UCF with 4,857 yards and 29 touchdowns.

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With Plumlee off the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers face a problem regarding the quarterback position, as they currently have Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and recently drafted Drew Allar as the 76th overall pick (third round). However, the focus remains on Aaron Rodgers, especially with the Steelers placing a rarely used UFA tender on the 42-year-old before Monday’s post-draft deadline, per ESPN.

The UFA tender gives the Pittsburgh Steelers the right to receive a compensatory draft pick if Aaron Rodgers moves to another team, while also preventing him from signing elsewhere once training camp begins. The Steelers further hold exclusive negotiating rights for Rodgers if he does not sign with another team by July 22 or the first day of Pittsburgh’s training camp. This provision also allows A-Rod to accept a 10% raise on last year’s salary.

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With this decision, it’s clear that the Pittsburgh front office wants Aaron Rodgers as the QB1 for the 2026 season. But whether the 42-year-old will return, only time will tell. However, the Steelers fans received a positive update about his future, with former head coach Mike Tomlin predicting a return for the four-time MVP in the new year.

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Mike Tomlin believes Rodgers will return to the Steelers for the 2026 season

As the Steelers gear up for the 2026 season, the franchise will kick off a new era after 19-year head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down from his role after the defeat in the AFC Wild Card round against the Houston Texans. With his coaching career on the back burner, Tomlin opted for a career in sports broadcasting as he joined NBC’s Football Night in America team for the upcoming season.

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Hence, during his first appearance on the show, Mike Tomlin was asked if he believes Aaron Rodgers would return to the Steelers for 2026. In his response, the veteran head coach expressed that he believes the QB still has one more year to showcase his skills.

“Man, if you’ve got a g– to my head, I’d say it’s AR, Aaron,” Tomlin said. “I just think being around him for the 12 months I’m around him, he’s got a love affair with the game of football. And not only the game, but the process. I think he has an addiction to that. And there’s only one way to feed it. And certainly, he is still capable and in really good shape. I think at the end of the day, he’ll play football.”

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For now, all eyes remain on Rodgers and his decision. Steelers fans can only wait and see if the four-time MVP will suit up in black and gold one more time.