Days after releasing Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have also let go of wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of Rodgers’ close friends from their time together in Green Bay. He had publicly backed Rodgers after the quarterback’s release and his fallout with coach Mike McCarthy.

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“The Steelers have released WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the PS and re-signed Isaiah Hodgins,” Nick Farabaugh posted on X.

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The Steelers didn’t take long to make another move after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers. On Saturday, November 28, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac shared that the team had released wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad, right after the win over the Denver Broncos.

Valdes-Scantling entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2018 and spent four seasons catching passes from Rodgers with the Packers. His best year came in 2020, when he finished with 690 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

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The two reunited in Pittsburgh last season, and Valdes-Scantling played in five games, finishing with 10 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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Valdes-Scantling had also shown interest in coming back to Pittsburgh during the offseason, but there was a catch.

“I was still interested in playing for Pittsburgh,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But I was very adamant on I wanted to play with Aaron if I was going to go back to Pittsburgh because he’s one of my best friends I’ve made in this league over my nine-year career now. He was still undecided if he was going to go back and play or if he was going to hang it up. So, I was like, ‘Let’s see what else is out there.'”

Things worked out in the end, as Valdes-Scantling reunited with Rodgers once again this season when he rejoined the Steelers. This October, he signed with the practice squad again after leaving the Los Angeles Chargers, but he never appeared in a game for them in the 2026 regular season before being released in November.

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There was talk of a bigger role, though. Back in October, Rodgers spoke up for his old teammate and said he’d like to see him move up to the active roster.

“I love Marquez. I mean, he’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever been with and a super smart guy, knows the game really well. We’ll see what happens. You know, it’d be nice to get him up,” said Aaron Rodgers.

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That promotion never came, and the practice squad spot he was hoping to move up from is now going to someone else. Isaiah Hodgins is rejoining the team, and it will be his third time in Pittsburgh.

His path back hasn’t been smooth. Hodgins spent his second stint on the practice squad from September 22 until November 18, then lost his place when Max Hurleman was ready to return from the practice squad injured reserve. In all that time, he never got elevated for a game.

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So the Steelers have swapped one receiver for another. Rodgers is gone, and within days his close friend is out the door too. It’s hard to look at the timing and see a coincidence.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling stands by Aaron Rodgers after Steelers exit

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of critics right now, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn’t one of them.

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The Steelers benched Rodgers on Tuesday night and made him inactive for their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos. Just over twelve hours later, he went on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and went after coach Mike McCarthy.

According to Rodgers, McCarthy led a “1-2-3 Packers” chant at halftime against the Eagles, even though he hasn’t coached Green Bay in eight seasons. He also claimed McCarthy fell asleep in team meetings and wasn’t diligent with film study. Shortly after the interview, Pittsburgh released Rodgers on November 25.

Valdes-Scantling, a former Packers teammate of Rodgers, didn’t pile on. He kept his focus on the friendship and what Rodgers has meant to his career.

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“It’s one of those things you never want to see,” said Marquez Valdes-Scantling. “Me and Aaron have a great relationship, he’s become one of my closest friends that I’ve made in this league. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. He’s opened up so many doors for me and taught me so many things about football. Seeing that is something you never want to see because I think he’s the greatest player to ever play this game at that position.”

Whatever comes next for Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling, they’re clearly outlasting the drama in Pittsburgh.