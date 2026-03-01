Steelers Cut Ties With Veteran OT as Mike McCarthy Awaits Aaron Rodgers’ Decision in Free Agency – Report

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers make an early move on the offensive line.

Depth up front is now a question heading into 2026.

Quarterback clarity is still a big storyline this offseason.

Mike McCarthy’s overhaul of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive line has officially begun. Heading into the 2026 season, the organization appears ready to part ways with multiple pieces, including starters and those who filled key rotational roles. And one of the first names on the way out is veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson.

“The Steelers are planning to release OT Calvin Anderson, per source,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported on X. “They’ll save $2M of his $2.415 cap hit in 2026.”

The Steelers already sit in a healthy position with close to $40 million in available cap space. However, the front office wants even more room to maneuver, and trimming contracts like Anderson’s helps create that cushion. In a competitive AFC, every dollar matters, especially if the Black and Gold plan to stay aggressive.

Looking back, Anderson opened the 2025 season as the team’s swing tackle. He stepped into action later in the year when injuries hit the offensive line, but Andrus Peat eventually secured the starting role. Soon after, Anderson suffered an injury that ended his season early.

His run in the Steel City ends with 13 appearances and just 34 offensive snaps.

Before arriving in Pittsburgh, Anderson began his NFL journey with the Denver Broncos and spent three seasons there. He later joined the New England Patriots for the 2023 campaign before they released him in 2024. The Steelers signed him on Sept. 24, but he never cracked the starting lineup.

Now, his departure leaves more questions up front. Pittsburgh currently has only three locked-in starters for 2026: Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Troy Fautanu. Dylan Cook filled in at left tackle after Jones went down, yet his grip on that job is far from secure. Additionally, Isaac Seumalo is set to hit free agency and is not expected to return, which opens another hole.

This release signals the first significant domino of the offseason. More moves will follow, especially as speculation swirls about Aaron Rodgers’ free agency decision and how it could reshape the quarterback market.

Mike McCarthy is waiting for Aaron Rodgers’ decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers want Aaron Rodgers back in the upcoming season. Recently, general manager Omar Khan spoke publicly and left little doubt about the team’s interest. At the same time, he suggested this decision should not drag deep into the offseason like last year, when Rodgers signed just before mandatory minicamp. That matters to Mike McCarthy, who continues to shape his plans around clarity at quarterback.

Meanwhile, NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes the wait may not last long. During NFL Combine coverage, he shared an encouraging update.

“He’s had positive discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his old friend Mike McCarthy. Surely an answer is coming before free agency,” Rapoport said.

Free agency officially begins on March 11, with the legal tampering window opening on March 9. Ideally, the Steelers would like Rodgers’ answer before those dates arrive. If he commits early, the Black and Gold can enter the market with their starting quarterback secured, focusing their efforts on other positions.

If Rodgers signs before free agency, the team’s financial picture becomes clearer, removing guesswork and allowing Mike McCarthy to map out the rest of the roster with certainty.

Now, all eyes remain on Rodgers as Pittsburgh waits for the call that shapes its offseason.