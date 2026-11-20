Brandon Smith was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, despite playing 47 snaps in Pittsburgh’s Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. That total was three fewer than DK Metcalf (50) and 14 more than Pat Freiermuth (33). Smith caught two passes for 15 yards on three targets. After spending part of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the New York Jets, where he was teammates with Aaron Rodgers, Smith joined the Steelers in January 2026.

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He received praise from the team’s offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, who said: “Aaron [Rodgers] trusts Brandon.” However, Smith was waived from the 53-man active roster on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 11 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as injured wide receivers near return.

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Immediately after the news from Pittsburgh, ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor tweeted: “Steelers have waived WR Brandon Smith, who got some playing time with the injuries at receiver. Likely signals at least one of Roman Wilson or Michael Pittman Jr. will be activated. Other moves could still come, too”

Head coach Mike McCarthy opened 21-day practice periods for Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. on Wednesday. However, both players remain on Injured Reserve. Wilson, who suffered finger injuries, took full part in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Pittman Jr., who suffered a foot injury, went from limited practice on Wednesday to full padded practice on Thursday.

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Pittman Jr. has missed six games in total this season and had recorded seven catches for 89 yards in three games. Meanwhile, Wilson missed four games after recording 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

“I feel like he was getting more comfortable, playing with confidence, playing fast,” Aaron Rodgers said of Wilson, via the Steelers’ website. “We’ve got to see if we can get back to that mindset.”

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Smith, 27, was elevated from the practice squad in Weeks 5, 6 and 7. He made a 20-yard third-down catch in Paris before joining the active roster on October 31. Smith has made four catches for 39 yards in 154 offensive snaps and 37 snaps on special teams. However, as he has exhausted all of his elevations from the practice squad, Smith will need a spot on the active roster to play again for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has two empty spots on its 53-man roster after placing left guard Mason McCormick on Injured Reserve due to an ankle injury earlier this week and waiving Smith. Gennings Dunker, a rookie guard recovering from an MCL sprain in late September, took full part in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. If Wilson, Pittman Jr. and Dunker all return by Saturday, the Steelers will need to make one further move.

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Pittsburgh’s pass offense ranks 23rd in the league in passing yards with Pittman Jr. and Wilson sidelined for over a month. During this time, Rodgers has relied heavily on DK Metcalf, along with rookie Germie Bernard, special teams contributor Ben Skowronek, and practice squad elevation Brandon Smith.

Metcalf has 35 receptions on 70 targets for 432 yards and two touchdowns in nine games (12.3 average). With opposing defenses pressing Pittsburgh’s receivers, the Steelers struggled to create separation in Sunday’s 38-18 loss to Cincinnati.

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If Pittman Jr. and Wilson are activated, Rodgers will have additional targets in Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. ET match.

“We’ve just got to get him feeling good about the plan and his body,” Rodgers said of Pittman Jr. “And Pitt is a savvy player. He’s a gamer. So, if he feels good to go, then that’ll help our offense.”

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Any activations from Injured Reserve must be completed by Saturday afternoon ahead of the Week 11 match against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.