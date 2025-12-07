Mike Tomlin Makes Final Decision on Steelers Exit as Ousted CB Confirms Locker Room’s Coaching Problem – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Tomlin’s future questioned as Steelers collapse after 4-1 start

CBS report outlines trade-or-return scenarios tied to Tomlin’s contract

Darius Slay backs Tomlin, spotlighting deeper locker room issues

For a franchise defined by stability, the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a level of chaos not seen in decades, and it’s starting to swirl around the one man who was supposed to be untouchable: Mike Tomlin. But despite all the chaos, many analysts still believe Tomlin’s outlook remains bright.

“As it stands today, there’s a good likelihood Tomlin is back coaching the Steelers in 2026,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones said, according to an X post by Steelers Depot. “But in the event he’s not, league sources see two different options. The Steelers could trade Tomlin to another team, collecting what is sure to be a first-round pick for his services. But Pittsburgh would need Tomlin’s blessing as he possesses a no-trade clause, so it would have to be a collective decision among three parties: the Steelers, Tomlin and his next team.”

The Steelers aren’t exactly known for chaos. This franchise hasn’t fired a head coach since 1968. Tomlin is one of the longest-tenured coaches of the league, becoming the 16th head coach of the team in 2007. His current deal also makes it tough to waive Tomlin anytime soon.

The 53-year-old head coach signed a three-year extension last June that runs through 2027, with 2026 fully guaranteed. The team even has a 2027 option they’re widely expected to pick up before March 1, 2026, but there’s a “lame duck” scenario on the table that could make 2026 his final year. Furthermore, Tomlin has a no-trade clause, meaning he can’t be shipped anywhere without his approval. It seems that if Tomlin ever leaves, it will be because he chose to walk away.

“If Tomlin doesn’t coach the Steelers in 2026, it will be because he made that decision,” Ian Rapoport recently reported.

It seems clear that, despite loud fan frustration, Tomlin is most likely to continue with the play-calling duties. With Tomlin not having chosen to walk away, it appears that his final decision is against an exit and to continue pushing the team.

Former Steelers Cornerback confirms locker room coaching problem

Even after Buffalo routed Pittsburgh 26-7, former Steelers cornerback Darius Slay, now wearing Bills colors, did not point fingers at his old coach. Instead, he made it clear that Mike Tomlin is not the reason the Steelers are stumbling this season.

“I wouldn’t say he’s the problem, you know what I’m saying? It’s just how it works,” Slay reportedly said as per Steelers Depot. “It’s just the chips ain’t falling. So he just got to make sure he had, if he had the right group of guys that’s going to perform on an excellent level for him to get this job done. I’m sure you can find ways to get it done. But I know while we there, I know we were for sure and played the best ball we can.”

Slay’s words confirmed that the problem might be in the locker room, but it certainly didn’t seem to be with Tomlin. His words carry extra weight considering how everything went down between him and the Steelers.

Just months after signing a one-year $10 million deal with Pittsburgh, Slay’s Steelers run ended suddenly on December 2 when both sides agreed to part ways. The Bills claimed him the very next day. But he immediately told them he was considering retirement and wouldn’t be reporting.

It would seem that he’s got no reason to defend Pittsburgh or Mike Tomlin unless that respect is 100% real. With Slay’s backing and what the experts are saying, it doesn’t seem that Tomlin will be shown the door, at least for now. However, as the playoff chances shuffle, a lot could change.