Steelers’ Darnell Washington Announces Personal Update Hours After Signing $42M Contract Extension

Wednesday, June 3rd, is a day that Darnell Washington and his family will never forget. Just hours after signing a four-year, $42 million contract with the Steelers, the TE announced that he and his wife were having their fourth child.

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The Washingtons took to Instagram to make the announcement official that they were expecting a baby boy. Estefany and Darnell have been blessed with three girls already. They posted a series of family pictures in an open field and posted with the caption:

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“Blessed with a baby boy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estefany Washington 🇲🇽 (@steffwashington) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Steelers’ official Instagram account also took part in the festivities by commenting its congratulations with the iconic team colors, black and gold heart emojis.

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The love story between Washington and his wife goes all the way back to high school. They met at Desert Pines school in Vegas, and have been together since. The couple had their first daughter when they were still in high school, and while it was tough to raise her, Washington’s commitment helped to make things easier.

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While focusing on his sports career, he also worked a job to support his family.

His journey to the NFL has not been easy. Washington has previously shared his story with the team’s official website about spending years in foster care and going through homelessness. Washington openly talked about how he struggled to feed his family.

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Although he did not have a lot growing up, Washington wanted things to be better for his daughter. When he committed to the University of Georgia, the TE had his baby in his arms, when he said, “I just want to be the best father I can, through thick and thin. I just want to be the father that I never had.”

Out of the $42 million, $21 million comes guaranteed for the two-time CFP champion. He came off a 2025 where he posted career highs in receptions and yards. He went off for 31 receptions and 364 yards and one touchdown.

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While there has been a lot of change in the Pittsburgh coaching room, it appears that Steelers HC Mike McCarthy has more planned for Washington going forward.

Steelers see Washington as a key piece in McCarthy’s offense amid continued growth

Washington came into the league with concerns surrounding the consistent swelling of his knees during the 2023 Draft process. Initially viewed by many as a first-round or second-round pick, Washington fell to the 3rd round, where he was selected by GM Omar Khan and the Steelers with the 93rd overall pick.

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Washington quickly put concerns surrounding his knee to bed by appearing in all 17 games as a rookie. He only got better in the subsequent seasons, gradually earning more playing time and becoming a more important cog in the offense.

Washington’s USP is his hulking frame and strength. At six-foot-seven and nearly 300 pounds, he can use his size and strength to be a rare breed in the modern NFL offense, the blocking tight end. But with the contract extension he just earned, it makes him the sixth-highest-paid tight end in the league. So it figures that McCarthy, who is an offensive guru, will look to exploit Washington’s abilities even further. Look for him to set new career receiving highs sooner rather than later.

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“He’s done everything we’ve asked. I know I keep saying this. It’s year one that you get to know your players, go to certain schemes. You may tilt one way or the other variations of schemes. And definitely we’ve been doing that with our tight ends, and he’s a big part of that reason.” McCarthy said to reporters regarding Washington.

Between securing a long-term commitment from the Steelers and the upcoming arrival of the first baby boy in the family, life certainly looks picture-perfect for Darnell Washington right now.