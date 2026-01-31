Steelers DC Patrick Graham Put On Immediate Alert as Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Championship Message

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Patrick Graham’s tenure as the Steelers’ new defensive coordinator didn’t begin with a welcome party but with a direct challenge from his new head coach. He previously worked under Mike McCarthy with the Packers in 2018, serving as the linebackers coach and run game coordinator. With Graham now officially on board for a second run, McCarthy has already made it clear that expectations are high and results will be demanded.

“I’m really excited about the defense. …Defense wins championships,” McCarthy said, as per ESPN. “The history of the Steelers defense and staying with the 3-4 is important, as far as the origin of it. That’s something we have to build off of.”

More importantly, McCarthy framed the hire through experience, saying, “I’ve been a head coach for 18 years. I’ve had one top-five defense, and we won the Super Bowl that year. The importance of defense is critical.”

Naturally, Graham’s background explains why McCarthy moved fast. At 47, he brings 17 years of NFL coaching experience, including seven seasons calling defenses. That journey ran through the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants in the Big Apple, and, most recently, the silver and black in Sin City.

This move also reconnects Graham with McCarthy, as he coached linebackers and coordinated the run game with the Green Bay Packers during McCarthy’s final season in Titletown in 2018.

And Graham was a top coaching pick during this hiring cycle. Graham interviewed with the Dolphins and the Raiders for their head coaching openings. The Commanders also explored him for their defensive coordinator role.

Graham’s resume is loaded with elite influences. He learned under Bill Belichick while coaching the New England Patriots’ defense, worked alongside Steve Spagnuolo with the Giants, collaborated with Brian Flores in Miami, and most recently partnered with Pete Carroll.

The numbers also show his impact.

In 2023, Graham engineered a top-10 unit that ranked ninth in points allowed after sitting near the bottom the year before. However, in 2025, the Raiders finished 13th in yards allowed at 317.8 but slipped to 25th in points per game at 25.4. Meanwhile, they ranked 18th against the run and struggled to defend the pass, landing 29th in completion percentage allowed.

Still, McCarthy believes in him, and he emphasized staying in the 3-4 and building on what already exists. With Graham’s experience in both 3-4 and 4-3 systems, it’s clear why this hire puts him on immediate championship alert.

Patrick Graham might be a perfect DC for Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is confident about what Patrick Graham brings with him.

“I feel good about the direction,” McCarthy said while addressing Patrick Graham’s hiring, adding that he “loves the roster.”

More importantly, that belief lines up with Graham’s reputation around the league. Although he has often coordinated from a 3-4 base, he has never forced one look. In Sin City, for instance, he leaned heavily into a four-down front because it best showcased Maxx Crosby for the Raiders.

At the same time, Graham has a clear idea about how he wants to coach.

“There’s no Pat Graham playbook,” Graham told The Athletic in 2024. “Yeah, there’s stuff that comes from my New England time, my time at Green Bay. But to me, it’s all about who you have. What pieces do you have?”

However, context matters when judging his past results. While the Raiders’ defensive stats rarely popped, Vegas fielded the NFL’s second- and third-lowest-paid defenses in its first two seasons, according to Over The Cap.

On top of that, most premium draft resources went to offense. In contrast, Graham now walks into the Steel City, where the Steelers have carried the league’s highest-paid defense for four straight seasons and are projected to rank second again next year.

And that investment could grow even more. Ahead of the season, Joey Porter Jr., Nick Herbig, and Keeanu Benton all sit as extension candidates, each heading into the final year of their rookie deals.

Ultimately, for the Steelers, pairing an offense-first coach like McCarthy with a proven defensive mind was essential. With a veteran-heavy, talent-rich unit, Graham should finally have the tools to let his adaptable scheme breathe.