Steelers Decline $19M Contract Option on Injury-Riddled First-Round Pick Drafted by Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to walk away from their hefty $19 million commitment to first‑round offensive tackle, choosing not to pick up his fifth‑year contract option. Drafted 14th overall in 2023 by head coach Mike Tomlin, the team has opted to let the tackle’s current contract run through 2026 and let him reach free agency next year.

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“The Steelers are declining the fifth-year option for left tackle Broderick Jones, per source. The option would’ve paid $19.1M. Jones, who is coming off neck surgery, is set to be a 2027 free agent. He has 38 career starts and was playing well pre-injury.” Jeremy Fowler posted on X.

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Jones is still under the four-year rookie deal valued at $16.6 million. The fifth-year option was estimated at $19 million, and the current move means that Jones will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season. He is now the fifth straight Steelers first-round pick to have his fifth-year option declined, joining names like Terrell Edmunds, Devin Bush, Najee Harris, and Kenny Pickett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised everyone by moving up three places in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to take Broderick Jones. The Steelers traded their No. 17 and 120 selections to the New England Patriots to secure the No. 14 pick.

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In the first two seasons of his NFL career, Jones made a start in 27 matches as a right tackle and became a left tackle in 2025 when Dan Moore Jr. switched teams after signing a four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

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Jones injured his neck in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season when facing the Chicago Bears. His injury has certainly influenced Pittsburgh’s decision to turn his fifth-year option down while he recovers. Before the injury, he had started 11 games at left tackle that season. Through his three seasons, Jones has appeared in 45 games with 38 starts and logged nearly 2,500 offensive snaps.

However, the Steelers are now facing criticism for drafting Broderick Jones, especially after declining his fifth-year option and spending high draft capital on the same position. They passed on players like Christian Gonzalez, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Calijah Kancey, a decision that now looks questionable.

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As there is no guarantee that Jones will be able to play for the Steelers this season, the team has once again used a first-round draft pick at his position by selecting Arizona State tackle Max Iheanachor.

The Steelers drafted Max Iheanachor as Broderick Jones’ future is unclear

With the 21st pick, the Steelers selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. This came after the Philadelphia Eagles traded with the Dallas Cowboys to move ahead and drafted wide receiver Makai Lemon.

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That moment quickly brought attention to Broderick Jones and his future with the team. Jones has been a solid tackle when healthy, but injuries have become a concern. Even though Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu were starters in 2025, Jones’ situation is not very clear right now. That is one reason why the Steelers drafted Max Iheanachor.

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Max Iheanachor’s selection wasn’t just about Broderick Jones, but it could still benefit the Steelers.

“(GM Omar) Khan on Thursday night acknowledged there was some concern with Jones, but Iheanachor’s position flexibility made him the right pick regardless of Jones’ health,” Pryor wrote.

Iheanachor started his journey at East Los Angeles College, where he played both right and left tackle. He then joined the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2023 and became a full-time starting right tackle in 2024. The Steelers like his flexibility and believe he still has a lot of room to improve.

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“He’s just getting started,” Omar Khan said. “He hasn’t played a lot of football in his life, and he’s only going to get better.”

Looking ahead, Pittsburgh seems to be shaping a new plan for the offensive line. Troy Fautanu and Iheanachor are now seen as the likely tackle duo for the future. That puts Jones in a tough spot where he will have to fight to stay in the mix.