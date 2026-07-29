Steelers Defense Suffers Major Blow as Jalen Ramsey & Joey Porter Jr. Added to PUP List After Injury

Momentum can change quickly during the NFL offseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have just received a reminder of that reality. What looked like a loaded defensive unit with the likes of T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Jalen Ramsey, and Joey Porter Jr. is suddenly dealing with uncertainty after two of its biggest names were sidelined.

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“Jalen Ramsey suffered an injury during mandatory minicamp and will start on the physically unable to perform list. Omar Khan says he is still recovering and it will be ‘a few weeks’ for him to return,” Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh wrote on X.

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Jalen Ramsey is one of the versatile stars in the Steelers’ defense, anchoring the secondary as a cornerback. He joined the franchise last year after Pittsburgh traded him and tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, alongside a 2027 late-round draft pick swap. And the decision didn’t disappoint.

Ramsey played 17 regular-season games where he racked up 88 total tackles and 3 sacks (single-season best of his NFL career). Moreover, he showed his versatility last year after he transitioned into safety last season due to an injury to DeShon Elliott.

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There was an expectation for Ramsey to become the cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense after last season. However, the injury has proven to be a major setback.

While the injury will bar him from the training camp team practices, it won’t be long before Jalen Ramsey comes back. General Manager Omar Khan confirmed that the injury does not require surgery and gave an update on the timeline.

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“We’re just going to be smart about it,” said Khan on Tuesday morning. “He’s a pro. It’s going to be a couple weeks. This isn’t something where we anticipate him not being ready for the season.”

The hope is that Ramsey will be available for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 13. However, amid that, Ramsey isn’t the only standout defensive player to enter the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list for the training camp.

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“The Steelers announce they’ve placed CB Joey Porter Jr. on the PUP list,” wrote Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh on X.

Joey Porter Jr. is one of the young guns in the Steelers’ defense, who was drafted by the franchise in 2023. And in 47 regular-season games for the franchise, the 26-year-old cornerback recorded 165 total tackles, 31 pass defenses, and three interceptions. But the fact that Porter Jr. carries an active streak of 41 consecutive games without allowing a touchdown in starting cornerback coverage makes him a valuable asset for the Steelers.

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However, as things stand, the 26-year-old has been placed on the PUP list due to a reported complication in his back.

“CB Joey Porter Jr.’s placement on PUP comes after he aggravated his back during the team’s mobility workout this morning, per source,” wrote ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X.

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Unlike Jalen Ramsey, whose return timeline has been revealed, it is quite unclear as to when Joey Porter Jr. will make his return. But there may be more to the story around Porter Jr.

Could a potential standoff be in the picture between Joey Porter Jr. and the Steelers over contract extension?

The 26-year-old CB is due a contract extension. His four-year rookie contract is set to expire at the end of the 2026 season. As a result, there have been multiple conversations about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opinion on Joey Porter Jr.

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There is no doubt about the fact that Porter Jr. has proven himself as one of the Steelers’ important players. Yet, when the conversation comes around a contract extension, multiple criteria, especially the payout, play a crucial role.

Initially, many analysts and insiders urged the Steelers to extend Porter Jr.’s contract for around $15 million. Instead, the front office pivoted to securing other members of the 2023 class, finalizing a $42 million extension for Darnell Washington. This decision unintentionally set a high salary standard for other contributors. As a result, Porter Jr.’s camp somewhat gained leverage to demand top-level starter money.

Well, the negotiations behind closed doors suggest that a contract extension has not been agreed upon. This led to doubts about a potential hold-in. However, as things stand, Khan expects anyone fit to join the practice.

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“I expect everybody that’s healthy and able to practice to practice,” Khan said on Tuesday.

The team would want to see Porter Jr. back in action soon, as he has been a key player for the team. Despite playing only 14 games, he had 52 tackles and was an important asset for the team. With the defense ageing, they will need players like Porter to stick around and take over the reins, which is why they will prioritize finding a deal with him.