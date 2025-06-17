Steelers’ DeShon Elliott Issues First Statement on Mike Tomlin After $12.2M Deal

Journeyman careers go one of two ways. You either become public enemy number one for showing zero loyalty, or you let your talent do the talking. But if you’re a journeyman safety with no numbers on the scoreboard to highlight, your chances are doomed. Well, that is—if your name isn’t DeShon Elliott. The Steelers took a chance on him, and that move has paid off so well that they want more. And evidently so did Elliott, with the defender locking in a new extension.

The Joker came to Pittsburgh with a point to prove. He’d been a part of 3 teams since the Ravens selected him in the sixth round with the 190th overall pick in 2018. But then, you can’t really do much when you break your forearm in your debut season. Then came free agency, after free agency, after free agency. But one thing didn’t change – his talent. The Steelers eventually finished the 2024-25 season with a 10-7 record, placing them in the thick of the AFC playoff race and earning a Wild Card berth.

Elliott was a huge part of that. His reward? A brand new, $12.5 million extension, keeping him in Pittsburgh for the next two years at least. And as all grateful souls do, he thanked the ones who gave him a chance. “Grateful to the Rooney family, Omar Khan and Coach Tomlin for bringing me to Pittsburgh and giving me a home. Thankful to be extended for two more years to play for the best organization and in front of the best fans in the NFL,” he said on his Instagram.

It was a stroke of genius from Omar Khan. Locking in arguably their best defender of last season was a statement to the ones who throw the Duke. Much like the Joker from Batman, Elliott thrives in being the villain. He finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 108 combined tackles (72 solo), along with 6 passes defended, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception in 15 games. The more he plays, the more he justifies the guaranteed $9.21 million he’ll bank off the extension.

But have you ever heard of “one-season wonders”? Well, every sport is full of them. And the NFL is no alien to it either – just remember Ickey Woods, Peyton Hillis, and Barry Foster. So, how will DeShon Elliott’s extension fare for the Steelers?

Analysts predict DeShon Elliott’s career to skyrocket

Elliott finished the season with the second-highest tackles in Pittsburgh. Sports media hailed the move as one analyst gave it an “A+,” calling Elliott an impact defender. And if you’ve seen him this season, the Joker’s all but redefined the word “impact”. People didn’t see the benefit of his move to the Steelers back in 2024. But the year is 2025 now. And Elliott’s loving life in the Steel City.

“I asked him last year about November, about halfway through the year. “What did he like about being with Pittsburgh?” And he said, “I feel like I was born to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I love the defense. I love the camaraderie in the soccer room. And I love Mike Tomlin. This is just where I was meant to be.” And you know, he had three years in Baltimore at the beginning of his career, two of those three years, he missed more than half of the season with injury. Didn’t feel like he was going to get an opportunity to be trusted there,” said Alan Saunders on Steelers Now.

It was a hard steal for the Steelers. There’s no way this doesn’t pay off. But more importantly, this has to pay off. DeShon Elliott might’ve put an end to that journeyman career that brought him so much sorrow. It felt as if a move to Pittsburgh was destined. And as destiny has it, he stays there for the foreseeable future.