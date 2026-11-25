While many NFL teams regret not seizing a player when they had the chance, the opposite is also true. The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in an odd pickle over head coach Mike McCarthy’s latest bold move. He has benched his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, a few days before they face the Denver Broncos. What transpired behind closed doors? No one knows, but the New York Giants are perhaps glad they didn’t bring Rodgers on board.

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After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 19-16, McCarthy defended Rodgers, 42, and stated that he “is our quarterback.” To him, the Steelers’ 6-4 record is not entirely Rodgers’ fault. Yet, per ESPN, he made the executive call to replace the veteran QB with Mason Rudolph. Whether McCarthy feels differently than he let on or something irreversible happened in their already strained relationship is unclear. But looking at the events unfolding, NFL insider Dianna Russini suggested the Giants might be counting their blessings.

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“If there’s a team watching the Aaron Rodgers situation unfold with a sense of relief, it’s the Giants,” Russini posted on X on Wednesday. “Two offseasons ago, New York was scouring the market for QB options, including Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. Instead of going with a veteran stopgap, New York ultimately opted to draft Jaxson Dart instead.”

Russini, a former senior NFL insider for The Athletic, recounted that the Giants were on the hunt for a veteran signal-caller. In that time period, they contemplated Sam Darnold and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford before forgoing him and looking into Rodgers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFC East franchise took keen interest in Rodgers. He was to hit free agency after ending his two-year stint with the New York Jets.

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Joe Schoen, the Giants’ general manager, explained why the team was on the lookout for a veteran QB while relentlessly searching for their franchise counterpart.

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“In theory, yeah, you take the rookie quarterback; they’re on the rookie deal for five years. Where we are salary cap-wise, you can build around them,” Schoen said per ESPN. “Having a vet in place – I’ve told you guys this before, where when you go into draft day, you could go play a game. Is your team going to be as good as you want it to be? No, but you’ve still got the draft. So prevent some of the draft-for-need and being able to take the best player available.”

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Rodgers, a one-time Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP, seemed the right fit. The Giants were serious about him. But concerns about his age and durability eventually outweighed them, per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. The Giants went with other players – Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston – and Rodgers found a home in the AFC North.

When looked at more closely, the Rodgers-Giants pairing was never to be. Not in his former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones’ eyes, at least. In a candid conversation, he politely dismissed the Giants and placed his bets on the Steelers.

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“No, I don’t want to see my dog go to the Giants. I don’t,” Jones said on The Facility in 2025. “I don’t know what my dog’s plans are, how many more years he wants to play, what his goal is or what he’s trying to accomplish going into the season. But the New York Giants, in my humble opinion, aren’t a contender. I don’t want to see Aaron Rodgers go to a team that I don’t believe is a contender.”

Rodgers’ retirement plans were notoriously undecided. But one thing was clear– end his career on a celebratory note with a championship-caliber team. So when asked for potential landing spots, Jones offered two.

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“The only two teams that make sense for my dog are the Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because we know those are two teams that are possibly a quarterback away from being a contender,” he said.

Right now, the Steelers are 6-4, and the Giants are 6-3-1 and are leading the NFC East with JJ McCarthy under center. 60.9% of completed attempts, a very public outburst against his coach, and looming uncertainty later, Rodgers and the Steelers look like a match that shouldn’t have been.