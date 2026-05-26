Steelers’ DK Metcalf Announces His Ancestry DNA Results After Sharing Strong Message of Faith

Essentials Inside The Story Metcalf took an Ancestry DNA test, sharing the results on his Instagram story

Metcalf’s family has an extensive history of playing football

Backed by his faith, Metcalf is eyeing a fresh start for the 2026 season

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was always meant to be in the league, something that his family legacy proves. When the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, Metcalf traveled from Mississippi to Seattle to begin his NFL career and never looked back. Before the 2025 regular season, DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, and he relocated to Pittsburgh. Having spent his entire life in the United States of America, a recent DNA test seemingly changes everything that the WR knows about himself.

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Metcalf recently took an Ancestry DNA test and uploaded the results on his IG story with the caption, “Uh oh Bout to start scammin.” The DNA test revealed that he is anything but American, as he seems to be 89.7% Nigerian, 6.1% Central African, 2.9% Portuguese, and 1.3% Egyptian.

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DK Metcalf is of African-American ethnicity and holds American nationality, as he was born in Oxford, Mississippi. DK’s father, Terrence Metcalf, is also of African-American heritage and played for the Chicago Bears as an offensive lineman for seven seasons. He appeared in 75 games with 25 starts, and also played for the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @dk14

DK Metcalf is also related to TJ Metcalf, a standout defensive back playing for the Michigan Wolverines. TJ’s father, Tarrus Metcalf, also played at Ole Miss like DK’s father, Terrence. The Steelers WR is also related to former NFL stars Eric Metcalf (Cleveland Browns) and Terry Metcalf (St. Louis Cardinals).

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The Metcalf family name is synonymous with the NFL legacy, as the bloodlines clearly run deep into the league. The family’s dominance dates back decades, beginning right at the college football level with the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), going into the NFL.

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Moreover, Metcalf is not the only one with a unique lineage in the NFL. Super Bowl winner and former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, during his appearance on PBS’s Finding Your Roots, hosted by historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. In the weeks leading up to the big day, several tests were conducted on his DNA, including a “Genetic AdMixture” that lets people trace their place(s) of origin. Wilson’s tests revealed that he is 62% African, 36% European, 1% West Asian, and 1% Central Asian.

Wilson’s heritage is Pan-African, meaning his roots stretch across the entire African continent, and he has deep ties to American history. Now, coming back to DK Metcalf, his DNA test result wasn’t the only thing that he shared with his followers.

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D.K. Metcalf continues to be a man of faith

D.K. Metcalf has always been a man of faith and frequently shares Bible verses with his followers on social media. Recently, he shared verses from 2 Corinthians 9:8 xiv, while also adding a caption below the Instagram story. “Lord, thank you for being all and everything I need. I find my joy in following you.”

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @dk14

The two-time Pro-Bowler has often found motivation through his faith. And with the upcoming season, he needs all the motivation, as last season did not turn out exactly how he had planned. After playing six seasons for the Seattle Seahawks, he joined the Steelers.

While the Steelers went to the playoffs, they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans. Additionally, the WR missed the last two regular-season games due to a suspension after he punched a Detroit Lions fan, and he forfeited $555,556 in base salary for those games.

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But this year is a fresh start for Metcalf as the franchise added WR Michael Pittman Jr. to partner up with him and improve the offense. Moreover, head coach Mike McCarthy has taken charge of the team and is doing everything possible to help the franchise win its seventh Super Bowl.

2 Corinthians 9:8 xiv begins with “God is able to bless you abundantly.” Maybe abundant blessings are what D.K. Metcalf needs to finally get his hands on a Lombardi Trophy and help the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl LXI after seventeen years.