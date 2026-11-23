DK Metcalf thought Sunday Night in Philadelphia was about navigating through uncharted territory. “This is the first time for real. I don’t look at it as inconsistency, it’s new territory I got to maneuver through,” he said, after making just five catches in three games. Little did he know, Sunday Night in Philly was going to be all too familiar.

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The same wide receiver we’ve seen have outbursts in the past, first with the Seahawks and then the Steelers, had another incident. His on-field altercation with defensive back Cooper DeJean got him ejected from the field. But when you look back at the game, you’ll realize just how bizarre it was that Metcalf wasn’t sent off sooner!

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The moment in question came during one of his personal fouls in the third quarter. With 12:52 left on the clock, the Steelers ran the ball, but even before the play ended, Metcalf was seen in an altercation with DeJean. Both Eagles and Steelers players tried separating the two, before referees got involved. That’s when the moment happened.

As Mark Pellis tried to hold Metcalf back, he slapped away Pellis’ hand. The broadcast booth immediately noticed. “Metcalf better be careful. Swiping the official’s arm away like that.” And his concern was for good reason.

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Mike Florio pointed it out. “Based on Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(e): “Under no circumstance is a player allowed to shove, push, or strike an official in an offensive, disrespectful, or unsportsmanlike manner. The player shall be disqualified from the game, and any such action must be reported to the Commissioner, who may impose further discipline.””

Now, while there was no immediate ejection, Metcalf was booted just a little while later, after another personal foul. With less than five minutes left in the same quarter, Metcalf appeared to poke DeJean’s eye, and he was sent off the field.

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But does that ejection mean Metcalf has gotten away with it? As with every single week, the league will go through each and every game to address any fines missed on the field. And considering the gravity of the situation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see Metcalf miss the team’s Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

So far, Metcalf doesn’t seem apologetic about either moment. In fact, he denied poking DeJean. “I was just telling him, stop pushing me. That’s all I said.”

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Considering this is the third time that he’s been ejected from the field across his career, some expected Metcalf to take some accountability. In December 2025, the NFL suspended him for two games after he got into a physical confrontation with a Detroit Lions fan during a game at Ford Field. Sunday’s ejection was his third career disqualification, adding to a disciplinary record that could influence the league’s review.

Instead, he believed the Eagles knew about his history and tried to provoke him. “I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me… San Fran has done it my whole career when I was in Seattle, so it was nothing new to me. I just wish I would’ve been there for my team.”

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However, DeJean flat-out denied the allegations. “I didn’t know how many ejections he had or whatever before going into it. But he wasn’t getting the ball a whole lot during that game, and some receivers could let that get to them. He obviously tried to take it out on me.”

“Almost, almost. Just missed,” DeJean said. “We were just competing. You know, things like that happen in football. It wasn’t anything crazy. No one was really saying anything. It was just two guys going at it.”

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Metcalf finished with just one catch for two yards on four targets before leaving the game. He entered Week 11 with 36 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy called the ejection unacceptable, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team could not afford two personal fouls from the receiver.

“That was disappointing,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we love DK, and I don’t know what was going on out there, what was happening. But yeah, we can’t have two of those (personal fouls).”

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The NFL is expected to examine the incidents, and any suspension could affect Pittsburgh’s next game against the Denver Broncos on Friday. The Steelers need Metcalf available, but his contact with Pellis may make the review more serious than the eye-poke attempt alone.

For now, the league has not announced a punishment. But the video of Metcalf slapping away an official’s arm has added another layer to an already costly afternoon for the Steelers receiver.